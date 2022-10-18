'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair Supporters Praise Her Brave Final Performance Before Bowing Out

Selma Blair has announced her exit from Dancing With The Stars, citing recent MS-related health circumstances as the cause, and her supporters are praising her brave final performance. During a pre-taped segment of Monday night's show, Blair revealed to her dance partner Sasha Farber that she received some concerning news from her doctors. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," she said. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

The actress went on to say, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want." Blair then added that she intended to go home to her son and show him that "sometimes you make hard decisions," but not before dancing with Farber one last time. "You're my champion," the dance pro replied. The pair danced a Waltz to "What the World Needs Now," and fans have been taking to social media to cheer for Blair through the difficult decision to leave the show. Scroll down to all the kind words being shared.