'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair Supporters Praise Her Brave Final Performance Before Bowing Out

By Stephen Andrew

Selma Blair has announced her exit from Dancing With The Stars, citing recent MS-related health circumstances as the cause, and her supporters are praising her brave final performance. During a pre-taped segment of Monday night's show, Blair revealed to her dance partner Sasha Farber that she received some concerning news from her doctors. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," she said. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

The actress went on to say, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want." Blair then added that she intended to go home to her son and show him that "sometimes you make hard decisions," but not before dancing with Farber one last time. "You're my champion," the dance pro replied. The pair danced a Waltz to "What the World Needs Now," and fans have been taking to social media to cheer for Blair through the difficult decision to leave the show. Scroll down to all the kind words being shared.

"Miss You Dearly"

"I will miss you dearly, Selma Blair! I cried tonight," one fan tweeted. "I know you did what's best for you, and I admire that SO VERY MUCH!"

"Crying"

"I haven't bn watching since it went streaming but just happened 2check tonight's and there she was telling Sasha she couldn't go on. What a treat," someone else commented. "Thk u for being a fighter for anyone going through chronic illness. Privileged to hv watched her last dance; and her son?! Oh my..."

"Inspiring"

"I truly admire and am in awe of your strength and endurance," another fan wrote. "Thank you for being a mirror reflecting your grace, self-confidence and courage. Thank you for being a change agent...thank you for being YOU."

"Beautiful and Elegant"

"Hard to hold back the tears," one more person added. "Selma, you are such an inspiration not just for those w/MS but everyone. Your last dance was beautiful and elegant."

"Incredible Advocate"

"Selma Blair has been such an incredible advocate for people living with chronic illnesses, and Sasha has been such a supportive partner accommodating her when he can," one other DWTS fan tweeted. "I'm so proud of her strength and courage."

"Adored"

"If you're not sobbing at Selma Blair's final waltz, you don't have a soul," someone commented. "What she has done for chronic illness sufferers is remarkable."

"Utmost Respect"

"Selma Blair we love you & I'm always sending your my love," a fan offered. "You have my utmost respect."

"So Proud"

"Selma Blair performances were so inspiring and emotional! I'm so proud of her for showing the world that her disability didn't stop her from doing what she loved," a final fan wrote.

