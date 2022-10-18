'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair Supporters Praise Her Brave Final Performance Before Bowing Out
Selma Blair has announced her exit from Dancing With The Stars, citing recent MS-related health circumstances as the cause, and her supporters are praising her brave final performance. During a pre-taped segment of Monday night's show, Blair revealed to her dance partner Sasha Farber that she received some concerning news from her doctors. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," she said. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."
The actress went on to say, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want." Blair then added that she intended to go home to her son and show him that "sometimes you make hard decisions," but not before dancing with Farber one last time. "You're my champion," the dance pro replied. The pair danced a Waltz to "What the World Needs Now," and fans have been taking to social media to cheer for Blair through the difficult decision to leave the show. Scroll down to all the kind words being shared.
"Miss You Dearly"
.@SelmaBlair & @SashaFarber gave us a memorable night with a beautiful final performance. Thank you Selma for inspiring us with your perseverance and radiant energy. ❤️ #DWTS #MostMemorableYear @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/fZdENZ9zpS— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 18, 2022
"I will miss you dearly, Selma Blair! I cried tonight," one fan tweeted. "I know you did what's best for you, and I admire that SO VERY MUCH!"
"Crying"
The judges gave Selma Blair a perfect score after her final dance before she officially left the competition due to health issues. I am CRYING. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/RZ1ZqGQyu8— Charles O'Keefe (@CharlesAOKeefe) October 18, 2022
"I haven't bn watching since it went streaming but just happened 2check tonight's and there she was telling Sasha she couldn't go on. What a treat," someone else commented. "Thk u for being a fighter for anyone going through chronic illness. Privileged to hv watched her last dance; and her son?! Oh my..."
"Inspiring"
For inspiring, for advocating, for dancing-
Thank you, @SelmaBlair https://t.co/2DpSeAsuua— MS Assoc. of America (@MSassociation) October 18, 2022
"I truly admire and am in awe of your strength and endurance," another fan wrote. "Thank you for being a mirror reflecting your grace, self-confidence and courage. Thank you for being a change agent...thank you for being YOU."
"Beautiful and Elegant"
Doing #DWTS is a triumph, @SelmaBlair! We loved you on the show! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lw0x3b7xNF— Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) October 18, 2022
"Hard to hold back the tears," one more person added. "Selma, you are such an inspiration not just for those w/MS but everyone. Your last dance was beautiful and elegant."
"Incredible Advocate"
Selma Blair is a beautiful soul. This hurts so much. She brought so much awareness to anyone struggling w/MS. I love her & will miss her #DWTS pic.twitter.com/m46J9DB5L0— Paul💋🤍 (@PaulStans1) October 18, 2022
"Selma Blair has been such an incredible advocate for people living with chronic illnesses, and Sasha has been such a supportive partner accommodating her when he can," one other DWTS fan tweeted. "I'm so proud of her strength and courage."
"Adored"
Thank you Selma! You inspire me and are so appreciated and adored. 🤍@SelmaBlair pic.twitter.com/UqWmZN1GXD— Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) October 18, 2022
"If you're not sobbing at Selma Blair's final waltz, you don't have a soul," someone commented. "What she has done for chronic illness sufferers is remarkable."
"Utmost Respect"
Your journey on @officialdwts might have come to end, but you continue to inspire the nearly 1 million people with MS in U.S. and countless millions around the world.
Thank you for continuing to share your journey with MS.— National MS Society (@mssociety) October 18, 2022
"Selma Blair we love you & I'm always sending your my love," a fan offered. "You have my utmost respect."
"So Proud"
I’m incredibly proud of @SelmaBlair for the way she’s faced multiple sclerosis head-on…& has shared her journey with the world. So glad I got the chance to see her glide across the ballroom floor on #DancingWiththeStars now, she’s making a graceful exit for health reasons. (1/2)— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) October 18, 2022
"Selma Blair performances were so inspiring and emotional! I'm so proud of her for showing the world that her disability didn't stop her from doing what she loved," a final fan wrote.