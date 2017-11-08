‘DWTS’ Viewers Are Losing it Over Returning Celebs

Dancing With the Stars welcomed back some of the show’s most successful celebs for this week’s episode, and fans are loving it.
Former finalists Rashad Jennings, Laurie Hernandez, Alfonso Ribeiro, Corbin Bleu, Kelly Monaco and Kristi Yamaguchi all linked up with the competing teams for a special series of trio dances.
However, they first appeared in the night’s opening number and fans instantly began to freak out.
Scroll through to see some the reactions to the celebs, including one former champion that just drove viewers wild.
Alfonso Riberia
When the celebs entered the ballroom, Riberia got a bulk of the love from fans.
The Cosby Show alum won season 19 of the show alongside Witney Carson, and he returned to reunite with her and her new partnet Frankie Muniz.
While Riberia has been spotted in the crowd throughout the season, his dancing return elated the audience.
Surprised Alfonso didn’t come out with the pros. ? #Dwts— Nasha Smith (@nashasmith) November 7, 2017
This is seriously like Alfonso’s super bowl. He’s been waiting 6 seasons for this one ?. #dwts— Serge Squad (@SergesSquad) November 7, 2017
Great to see @alfonso_ribeiro back in the ballroom! #DWTS @DancingABC— Buck (@Buck2988) November 7, 2017
@alfonso_ribeiro @WitneyCarson and @frankiemuniz — @DancingABC #DWTS pic.twitter.com/VLF1HYXykz— QueensShip (@CaptRegina) November 7, 2017
Other Celebs
Despite the overwhelming love for Riberia, the other guest stars also got their fair amount of fanfare.
Jennings, Hernandez, Bleu, Monaco and Yamaguchi were all shown in the opening number, as well, and fans were more than happy to have them back.
Yesss!!!! Kristi Yamaguchi time!!!! #DWTS— kenny ⛸ *see pinned* (@wundernerd8) November 7, 2017
SERIOUSLY GUYS. RASHAD SHOWED UP ON MY SCREEN AND I COULDN’T KEEP MY EMOTIONS UNDER CONTROL #DWTS— Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) November 7, 2017
STOKED to see @lzhernandez02 back in the ballroom! #DWTS— Brantly (@bthouston11) November 7, 2017
Kelly Monaco is so gorgeous we do not deserve. #dwts— label avenue (@labelavenue) November 7, 2017
LOOK AT EVERYOKE THEYRE REALLY BACK IM SHAKIN— dance10dwts (@dance10dwts) November 7, 2017
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.