Tom Bergeron Is Enjoying Some Family Time After 'DWTS' Firing

Just a few weeks after fans were shocked to learn the firings of Dancing with the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Bergeron seems to be enjoying his recent downtime. As the popular dance competition gears up for a new season, fans won't see Bergeron asking the questions, instead, he's sharing photos of his family! As he enjoys the last of the summer season, Bergeron posted a photo on Instagram of he and his family roasting marshmallows to make s'mores.

The news came as a shock to both fans and Bergeron when it was announced. "Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," he initially tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Following his unexpected announcement, ABC made their own statement thanking him for all of his dedication over the years and noted that he'll always be a part of the DWTS family. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate al that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show," the network's statement read.

After both Bergeron and Andrews took to social media to tell their followers and fans they would be parting ways with the show, it was announced that former America's Next Top Model creator and judge Tyra Banks would be stepping in both on air and behind the camera. She announced that she's been a longtime fan of the show and is looking forward to be hosting the new season. In her statement, she also paid tribute to Bergeron as he hosted the competition fo 15-years. Fans are eager to see how Banks will switch thins up moving forward.