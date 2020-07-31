'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Reads up on Why He Was 'Really Fired'

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron recently shared a photo of himself reading up on the reason why he was "really fired" from the show. In a post shared with Twitter, Bergeron shared a photo himself snapped while grocery shopping and reading a copy of Star Magazine that features an article on the "DWTS shake-up!" The tag line for the article reads, "Why Tom Bergeron was REALLY fired." By the look of his eyes, peering from over his face mask, it seems as if 65-year-old is just as surprised as everyone else by whatever the reason is.

On July 14, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement, announcing how Bergeron and DWTS co-host Erin Andrews would no longer be with the show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Who says grocery shopping isn’t enlightening? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rhzh7VDyoS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 30, 2020

Both Bergeron and Andrews have since commented on the news of their exits, with Bergeron saying: "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews echoed the sentiment, adding: "Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She added that the the time she spent on the show "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews ended by saying that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." It has since been announced that Tyra Banks will take over as host of Dancing With The Stars, but the network has not revealed if a new co-host will be hired.