Duggar Family Hosts Annual New Year’s Eve Party Following Josh Duggar’s Conviction

The Duggar family rang in 2022 together after a fraught year in the Counting On family. Saturday, Jana Duggar shared a video from her family’s New Year’s Eve party from the night before, featuring parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as well as a number of her siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

“Happy New Years!” the former 19 Kids and Counting star captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#annualnewyearseveparty” and “#familyandfriends.” While some people commented about the lack of masking and social distancing amid a major COVID spike, others congratulated the family on spending time together after a difficult 2021. “You’ve been through enough… you deserve some fun,” one person wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Dec. 9, Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material after being arrested back in March. Josh, who previously admitted to molesting underage girls as a teenager, is facing up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines but has yet to have his sentencing scheduled. The day after his verdict was announced, news broke that Jana had received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor in September, but had since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Jana addressed the news on her Instagram Story soon after, saying it was a case of “a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.” She continued, “I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”

Jana shared Sunday that as she enters 2022, she has a number of resolutions she’s pursuing in the new year. “Now that we are officially in 2022, I know I’m not alone when it comes to working on some goals to achieve throughout the year!” she wrote on Instagram. “I have come to the sad decision that I should avoid frequenting the McDonalds drive-through quite as often as I did in 2021 (fries will be my downfall!!). I also need to drink more water. Not sure why that one is so difficult, but it is for me! Another one of my goals is to read through the whole Bible by the end of the year.”