'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson Updates Family's Status After Hurricane Delta

Former Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson shared an update on his family after Hurricane Delta swept through Louisiana over the weekend. The hurricane made landfall near Creole, Louisiana on Friday evening, just six weeks after Hurricane Laura hit the same region. Delta knocked out power for thousands of Louisana residents, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said no deaths were reported. Robertson's fans were relieved to hear he was doing well.

Robertson, 74, shared a photo of himself with a chainsaw, standing beside a fallen tree. His family lost power and their road was blocked by a damaged tree, but everyone was safe, Robertson said. "Join us in praying for everyone hit by the hurricane," Robertson wrote. "The storm will be out of the news in a few days, but the aftermath will last a lot longer than that for the people of Louisiana."

On Saturday, Edwards said the storm knocked out power to about 600,000 Louisiana residents, many of whom have not had power since Hurricane Laura hit in August, reports CBS News. There were no deaths in the state, Edwards said. Following the storm, Louisiana launched HurricaneRecovery.la.gov, a site where residents can find resources and updates on hurricane recovery.