'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson Updates Family's Status After Hurricane Delta
Former Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson shared an update on his family after Hurricane Delta swept through Louisiana over the weekend. The hurricane made landfall near Creole, Louisiana on Friday evening, just six weeks after Hurricane Laura hit the same region. Delta knocked out power for thousands of Louisana residents, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said no deaths were reported. Robertson's fans were relieved to hear he was doing well.
Robertson, 74, shared a photo of himself with a chainsaw, standing beside a fallen tree. His family lost power and their road was blocked by a damaged tree, but everyone was safe, Robertson said. "Join us in praying for everyone hit by the hurricane," Robertson wrote. "The storm will be out of the news in a few days, but the aftermath will last a lot longer than that for the people of Louisiana."
On Saturday, Edwards said the storm knocked out power to about 600,000 Louisiana residents, many of whom have not had power since Hurricane Laura hit in August, reports CBS News. There were no deaths in the state, Edwards said. Following the storm, Louisiana launched HurricaneRecovery.la.gov, a site where residents can find resources and updates on hurricane recovery.
Delta was forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane, but weakened to a Category 2 storm before reaching land, reports NPR. The winds were still strong, reaching up to 100 mph when it hit Creole and Lake Charles. Almost a foot and a half of rain fell over southwestern Lousiana in less than 12 hours on Friday into Saturday.
Although there were no deaths, Edwards warned that the state still has work to do. "Delta has left hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines, and displaced wildlife in our communities that no one should take lightly," Edwards tweeted. "Everyone needs to remain vigilant, continue to listen to local officials, and be safe."
Robertson is best known as the patriarch of the Robertson family, which was featured in A&E's Duck Dynasty series from 2012 to 2017. In May, Robertson shockingly revealed on Blaze TV that he has an adult daughter from an extramarital affair he had in the 1970s. A woman named Phyliss, 45, wrote a letter to Robertson's son Al, claiming a DNA search showed she was his sister. It was later confirmed that Phyliss was Robertson's daughter, and they appeared on Robertson's Unashamed podcast together in June. Robertson's newest project is the book Jesus Politics, which is now available.
