'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Introduces World to Long-Lost Daughter

Phil Robertson is introducing the world to the new member of his family. A week after revealing he had an adult daughter he had just met, the Duck Dynasty star, 74, brought daughter Phyllis onto Sunday's episode of the Unashamed podcast to share her story of finding her father.

Phil and his sons Al, Jase, Willie and Jep hosted Phyllis on Sunday's episode of the podcast, who revealed she had reached out to Al and Jase after learning she had a different father than her siblings after her son underwent a DNA ancestry test. Receiving results that didn't track with what she had always been told about her family's background, Phyllis and her siblings all had DNA tests done, at which point they learned she was technically their half-sibling.

"A little digging, internet searches, looking through the site, and put together a family tree, so to speak," Phyllis recalled. "My husband helped me with it. We filled in a lot of blanks." Narrowing down her biological father to a few possibilities, Phyllis decided to deliver a letter about her findings to the Robertsons, visiting the family's church on a day Phil was preaching.

Admitting she was "nervous," Phyllis recalled sitting in the parking lot thinking, "Am I really going to do this?" Going inside for the service, Phyllis was reassured watching her dad preach. "I thought, how cool is it that the first time I'm seeing my dad, he's preaching the gospel?" Phyllis said. "That to me was like, that's a cool dad."

Phil chimed in, telling his daughter, "Girl, you're the best thing that ever came out of my past." He said of the time before he found Christianity, adding, "Until she showed up, I had nothing good to say about what happened before I repented. I had nothing good. I just walled it off." And despite the unusual circumstances surrounding their family reunion, the family insists there was never anything "awkward" between the families.

"It was just like puzzle pieces clicking into place. It was like I've always known you, in a way," Phyllis said, admitting that she has never been a fan of her dad's A&E show. "I had no preconceived ideas, really. I tried to watch a couple [of] episodes ... it felt like, you know, that's not what I want my first impression to be," she said, which Jase joked should be "very helpful" in the days to come. The family is embracing their new turn in life. "Phyllis, all I can tell you is, I'm glad you found me. I'm glad I found you," Phil told Phyllis. "All I have to say is, welcome aboard."