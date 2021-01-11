'Duck Dynasty': Jep Robertson Reveals Father-in-Law's Death

✖

Former Duck Dynasty star Jep Robertson shared some sad news on Instagram Friday. His wife Jessica Robertson's father passed away late last month. Jessica also shared a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Friday, alongside several family photos with their children and her siblings. Robertson, 42, is the youngest of Phil and Kay Robertson's four children. Robertson and Jessica are parents to daughters Lily, Merritt, and Priscilla, and sons River and Jules.

"A great man has passed and joined our Lord and Savior," Robertson wrote on Instagram. "My father-in-law, father to my wife, and grandpa to our children. He shaped and guided our family to who we are today. I am forever thankful for what he has given me. I know he will continue to guide our family with our Heavenly Father."

Jessica shared more details on her Instagram page, noting that her father died on Dec. 19 after a two-year battle with cancer. Most of Jessica's Instagram posts are "upbeat family moments," but Jessica felt she needed to explain to fans why she was absent on social media. The post about her father was the first she shared since Christmas Day. "Even though the pain, I still have joy and see the many blessings God has given. My dad was given six months to a year to live two years ago, I’m so grateful for the extra time God blessed us with," Jessica wrote. "I miss hearing my dad's voice, but I know I’ll see him again one day and there will only be rejoicing."

She also shared a prayer for others who have lost loved ones. "Revelation 21:4 He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away," she quoted in her post. Jessica's friends and followers offered their condolences on Instagram. "I'm so sorry for your loss, Jess. Praying for you and your family," one wrote. "So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my prayers," another added.

Robertson and Jessica appeared in all 11 seasons of Duck Dynasty, which concluded in March 2017. Their family also starred in a two-season spin-off, Jep and Jessica: Growing the Dynasty. The couple moved to Texas after the show finished and opened a pot pie food truck called Jep's Southern Roots in 2018. Today, the two are still active on social media with family updates, and Jessica has over 1.1 million followers.