'Duck Dynasty' Cast: Where They Are Now

It's been more than a year since the Duck Dynasty crew left TV after 11 seasons on A&E, taking with it the antics of the Robertson family and their family business, Duck Commander. The show, which aired from 2012 to 2017, broke a number of records, including the most-watched non-fiction cable series in history with 11.8 million viewers during the fourth season premiere. But it also brought with it a lot of controversy, namely for anti-gay comments made by Phil Robertson in an interview with GQ. And while the show is no longer on the air, the Robertson family is still out there doing what they do best, being themselves and turning that into cash. Keep scrolling to see what the Duck Dynasty cast is up to now.

Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) One of the biggest characters on Duck Dynasty, Uncle Si and his iced tea have taken their charm and talent for storytelling to a more musical place — a family band! Uncle Si & the Sicotics, which includes Si, daughter-in-law Marsha Robertson and Nashville singer-songwriter Bridgette Tatum, released a self-titled EP earlier this year, including their single "As Seen on TV." "After Duck Dynasty went off, I got used to a lot of stuff," Si told PopCulture.com of his decision to return to music in an exclusive May interview. "I got to start making me some money somewhere. But I just chose the wrong industry to really make a lot of money."

Sadie Robertson (Photo: Instagram / Sadie Robertson) Another Duck Dynasty cast member bitten by the musical bug was Sadie Robertson, daughter to Willie Jess Robertson. The now-20-year-old has appeared both on Dancing With the Stars and in a music video for "The Long Way" with Brett Eldredge. She's also appeared in the films God's Not Dead 2 and I'm Not Ashamed, as well as penning the New York Times bestseller "Live Original" and the sequel "Live Fearless." In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in February, Sadie admitted that while she's appeared on screens big and small over the years, she's never watched herself on TV. "Dancing with the Stars, I've never watched an episode," she said. "I watched the YouTube videos, but I never saw one episode. Looking back, I enjoyed it personally, as far as what was actually happening, but I couldn't let myself see it publicly. Part of that, I can be thankful for, because I think that's why I don't consider myself a famous person or anything, because I just feel it's super normal."

Phil Robertson (Photo: A&E) Fans of Duck Dynasty will remember Phil Robertson's suspension from the show after making anti-gay comments during a 2013 interview with GQ. When asked what he believed to be sinful, he answered, "Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there.” His suspension didn't last long following fan backlash, but since the end of the A&E series, Phil has only gotten more involved with republican politics, endorsing specific candidates. In October 2017, it was announced that he would be getting another show, In the Woods With Phil, where according to The Hollywood Reporter, he “plans on rejecting 'political correctness.'” More about the show has yet to surface.

Willie Jess Robertson (Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) One of the stars of the original show, Willie Jess Robertson is still the CEO of his family's successful company, and re-opened his Louisiana diner, called Willie's Duck Diner, in September 2017. Willie, who shares six kids with his wife Korie, has always been outspoken about his religious beliefs, and appeared in a small role in God's Not Dead alongside his wife. In July 2018, he announced that Duck Commander would be hosting tours on Sundays.

Jules Jepths “Jep” Robertson (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) A fan favorite on the A&E show, Jep Robertson also appeared on his own short-lived Duck Dynasty spinoff, Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, which followed the couple as they raised their four biological children and newly adopted son while growing their pot pie food truck business. The show ran from 2016 to 2017, but the couple's food truck business is still going today. In January 2018, Jep opened a new food truck, Jep’s Southern Roots, in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Jason Silas “Jase” Robertson (Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic) You might not recognize Jase Robertson with a shorter beard, but the Duck Commander COO shaved it off in September 2017 for a good cause close to his heart. The proceeds from his shaving stunt went to his daughter Mia's charity to benefit and raise awareness for cleft lips and palates. In 2014, Jase and his wife Missy, who are also parents to two sons, told Us Weekly about how they as a family have dealt with Mia's birth complication. "It changed my perspective," Jase told Us at the time. "I thought, here I am, worried about what she's going to look like, while the doctors aren't even sure she can breathe on her own. From that moment on, I stopped being so superficial."

Korie Robertson (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Daughter-in-law of Phil Robertson and wife to Willie, Korie Robertson appeared on the show largely in relation to raising the couple's six children. After the show ended, she took her mothering skills to the bank, publishing a parenting book called Strong and King: Raising Kids of Character in June 2017.

Missy Robertson (Photo: Missy Robertson) Since Duck Dynasty ended, blogger Missy Robertson has kept up with her online presence, as well starting her own line of jewelry. She also wrote a series of books under the name Princess in Camo with her and Jase's daughter Mia.

John Luke Robertson (Photo: Instagram/John Luke Robertson) Willie and Korie Robertson's oldest son, John Luke Robertson, also wrote a book, called Young and Beardless: The Search for God, Purpose, and a Meaningful Life in 2016. He also tied the knot with wife Mary Kate, with whom he enjoys traveling, based on his Instagram. Photo credit: A&E Productions / Duck Dynasty