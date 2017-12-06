‘Duck Dynasty’ House Tour: Take a Look at This Huge Crib

Duck Dynasty‘s Jep Robertson left the family business in West Monroe, Louisiana to start his food truck business — and in his wake, listed his 6,457 square-foot home.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom crib is located on the famed Robertson Row, most of the homes on which are occupied by Robertson’s famous family.

Now that Robertson’s filming Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty in Austin, Texas with his wife and kids, he has no need for the $1.4 million house.

Sitting on 1.5 acres of land, as well as a lake, an apple orchard and a chicken coop, the house boasts a beautiful outdoor living space and outdoor kitchen for those warm Louisiana days.

As for the inside, the kitchen is a chef’s dream, with a Connoisseurian 8-burner range with double ovens, a large walk-in pantry and even a wine cooler.

Built in 2015, the spacious home is perfect for those looking for a new space with a homey feel — the beams used in the living room are 100 years old, as is the longhorn-topped fireplace.

The master bedroom is filled with comfy leather furniture and natural light from the large bay windows and paned door that leads onto the ground-level patio.

You can’t miss the huge copper tub in the master bathroom, which also comes complete with a walk-in shower and adjacent closet.