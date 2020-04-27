'Duck Dynasty' Fans React After Suspect Arrested in Drive-By Shooting at Willie Robertson's Estate

Duck Dynasty fans are celebrating the arrest of a man believed to be the culprit in Friday's scary drive-by shooting on former TV stars Willie and Korie Robertson's property. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana, has booked Daniel King Jr., 38 under allegations of one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family, reported USA Today Monday, with King's bond set at $150,000. Keep scrolling to read all about the crime committed on the Duck Dynasty family's estate as well as their followers' reaction to the new arrest.

Shooting Details View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:40am PST According to police, authorities were called to the Robertson estate at about 2:30 p.m. Friday after 8-10 shots were fired from a car onto the property on the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, Louisiana. Willie told USA Today at the time that one of the shots went through the bedroom window of the residence in which John Luke Robertson lives with wife Mary Kate McEachern and their 6-month-old son, but luckily no one was injured.

Willie's Reaction Following the shooting, Willie told the USA Today Network, "We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." The Duck Dynasty star explained that there were many members of his family currently living on the family property, including daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband, Christian Huff. "Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Willie said of the incident. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

'Duck Dynasty' Fans React Many Duck Dynasty fans had their own ideas of what should happen to the suspect. I’d say they should release him to Phil Robertson’s custody for a nice, leisurely, late night boat ride in the swamp...... — Waskawy Wabbitt (@WaskawyW) April 27, 2020 So glad! Idiots like this guy needs to be made an example of. — Mandy (@mrhyne68) April 27, 2020

'Duck Dynasty' Fans React (cont.) Others pointed out that the Robertsons' fervent defense of the Second Amendment seemed ironic after the scary incident. I wonder what could have prevented this — Chris was dreaming when he wrote this (@cokes311) April 27, 2020 Don’t infringe on the shooters second amendment Willie. You support looneys having guns . — Mike1945 (@Mike19453) April 27, 2020

Korie Breaks Her Silence View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT Following Friday's scary incident, Korie Robertson took to her Instagram to share a message from her family. "Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family," she wrote. "We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted! ⠀"

Korie Continues She continued, "My grandmother used to read this scripture aloud every night before she went to bed, when we spent the night she would read it over us, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah‬ ‭41:10‬. God is good! Praising him today and every day!"