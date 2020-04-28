'Duck Dynasty' Drive-By Shooting Suspect Was Drinking Vodka at the Time of the Shooting

The man accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting at Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's Louisiana estate Friday told police he had been drinking vodka before accidentally discharging his weapon out the passenger window of a car, reports local outlet The News Star.

Daniel King Jr., 38, is facing one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and two charges of criminal neglect of family after police said he fired shots from the passenger seat of a Ford F-250, hitting two homes belonging to the Robertson family. According to police, King told deputies he was drinking vodka, and shot a .380 caliber gun from the vehicle while attempting to see if safety was on. King claimed the gun then fired numerous times, the bullets from which hit two houses on the Robertson family estate but causing no injuries. King remained in custody as of Monday on bail of $150,000. No information has been released on the juvenile who was also in the car.

Meanwhile, three members of the Robertson family have been issues protective orders against King. The suspect must now 1,000 feet away from John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson, as well as their infant son, until April 27, 2022. These three Duck Dynasty family members came closest to being injured by King's bullets, with one breaking through the bedroom window of their home.

Willie told the USA Today Network of the time of the shooting, "We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property. ...Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened."

Sadie Robertson, the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, wrote about her experience with the shooting on Instagram Sunday. "Hi, yes the news is true if you've seen it," she shared alongside a photo of her family. "We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other's gratitude for all being okay... Thank you for your prayers."