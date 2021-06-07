'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Married in Intimate Ceremony

✖

Duck Dynasty star Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo married on Saturday, the couple announced on Instagram. The two got engaged in November 2020. As the youngest of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson's daughters, Bella, 18, faced criticism for marrying young but said she has known Mayo for years. She also pointed out that other members of her family have married young, including her parents.

Bella shared the news on her Instagram page, showing Mayo kissing her forehead. "Marry Me Mayo," she wrote in the caption as a hashtag. It appears that Bella had two different looks for her wedding day, as she is seen wearing a strapless lace-and-tulle dress and a classic A-line gown in different photos from the wedding, notes Entertainment Tonight. Mayo's sister Kaylea Mayo shared photos from the wedding day that included a better look at Bella's strapless dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bella robertson (@bellarobb)

In late November 2020, Bella and Mayo announced their engagement after six months of dating. Since she shared the news around Thanksgiving, she listed many of the things she is grateful for. "I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life," she wrote on Nov. 27. "I am blown away by God's goodness and grace. [Mayo] let's get married!! I love you forever."

A couple of weeks after sharing the good news, Bella responded to critics who thought she was too young to get married. "First off, we've been friends for a long time," she told Entertainment Tonight in December, noting that it is not like they did not know each other before they started dating. "But we have known each other for so long," she continued. "And since quarantine is like dog years, we've been in quarantine the whole time we've been dating and we're together all the time."

Bella also pointed out that many people in the South still get married at a young age. "Like, my parents got married at 18, my brother got married at 18, my grandparents married at 18," she said. "It's very common around here, so it didn't really shock me too much about my age."

There have been many, many changes to the Robertson family in recent weeks. The family is not only growing through marriage but also as members of the younger Robertson generation becomes parents themselves. Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first daughter, Honey, in May. Reed Robertson, the son of Willie's brother Jase Robertson, and Reed's wife Brighton announced they are expecting their first child last week.