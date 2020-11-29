'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Engaged to Jacob Mayo

✖

Bella Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame is taking a major step in her relationship with Jacob Mayo. According to Us Weekly, Robertson announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend of six months on Friday. The 18-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, posting a black and white photo of herself and Mayo to celebrate.

In the photo, Robertson and Mayo can be seen sharing a sweet embrace as they pose for the camera. The former reality star captioned the photo by noting that there are many things that she is thankful for, but she's especially thankful that she gets to spend the rest of her life with Mayo. She wrote, "I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by God's goodness and grace. [Jacob Mayo] let's get married!! I love you forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bella robertson (@bellarobb)

Mayo also took to social media to address the news of his engagement. He posted multiple photos from the engagement on his Instagram Story, including one that showed him surprising a blindfolded Robertson in a barn before he got down on one knee to propose. He captioned the gallery by writing, "Engaged!"

He continued: “Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her. #tothemayos.”

The Robertson family has plenty to celebrate this year. Not only are they celebrating this engagement news, but Robertson's older sister, Sadie Robertson, is expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Huff. Sadie couldn't help but also acknowledge her sister's exciting engagement news on Instagram, as she shared a slideshow of photos from the pair's engagement. She captioned the photos by writing a sweet message in honor of her little sister, as she wrote, in part, "HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? But as wild as this is to me, I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob. We can’t wait to welcome you into this crazy family even though I kind of already feel like you are a part of it."