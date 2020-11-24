Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Son Wes Saddles up on His Ranch in New Photos

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman's son Wesley Chapman shared some new photos from his Idaho ranch, where winter is already in full swing. Wes was estranged from Chapman for years before they reunited last year following the death of Chapman's wife Beth Chapman. In Wes' latest photos, he gave his followers a look at life on his ranch and riding horses with his family.

In the caption for the photos, Chapman shared a quote from the late President John Quincy Adams, reading, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader." This is one of Wes' favorite quotes, he noted, before going on to describe why he loves the life of a rancher. While he loves raising cattle and horses, growing hay, and tending to the forest and buildings on his property, Wes said he loves teaching more than anything.

"Teaching my children. Teaching my friends. Teaching our guests about ranch life and horsemanship," Wes wrote. "Guiding people who have never felt the rush of riding a horse an opportunity to ride. Giving those that have never pet a cow or never feed an Alpaca, a moment they will cherish forever. Oh, and yes, those never had a goat try to jump in their car! That one is always a fan favorite."

"I love the ranch," Wes continued. "The land. And the people that visit it. Together we are building something that will inspire generations to come! Let’s ride into this week like everyone is watching. Let’s make something sensational happen!"

Unlike other members of Chapman's family, Wes lives mostly out of the spotlight and was estranged from his father for several years. In July 2019, Chapman made a rare public comment about Wes, praising him for helping to establish The Human Gathering and his work to save children from abusive environments. In September 2019, after Beth's death, Chapman and Wes put their differences aside. The two hung out with actor Dax Shepard in Hollywood. In the caption for the photos, Wes wrote about his difficult childhood and what it meant to be with his father again.

"Having my dad in my life has been a dream and many years ago I decided that if it happened I would have zero expectations," Wes wrote at the time. "Man it’s been a journey to get here, to be in a place to have the moment that was captured in this photo; a father and his son building a legacy. A legacy that will be passed down for generations to come."