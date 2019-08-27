Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Wes Chapman Opens up About Detractors Who Claimed He’d Never ‘Create a Family’

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son Wes Chapman recently opened up about detractors who claimed he’d never “create a family.” In a lengthy post on Instagram, Chapman wrote, “They were wrong and today I have the proof to show them…. ( read on ). ‘You’ll never create a family.’ Those words echoed in my 8 year old mind more than any other diagnoses the medical world ever gave me. I was too broken. Too dysfunctional and had too much abuse in my history to ever be a creator of a family. For years I believed it. For years I thought I wasn’t good enough. I wasn’t smart enough. I just plain wasn’t enough. So many of my life choices were a reflection of those beliefs.”

“Now here I sit in on my deck starring out at our lake with the morning summer air waving in the trees. Our horses are fed, the chickens are out and the dogs are securing the property,” he continued. “Inside the home things are even more peaceful. In one room sleeps my eldest child, Chloe. Cuddling her little doggie.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In another room sleeps my son. Still wearing his football pants from the night before. Cuddling his football with his playbook flipped open and his dreams filled with touch down passes and catches,” Chapman added. “In our master sleeps my best friend. My partner in all things. The woman I owe my soul to. The woman that for nearly a decade has been by my side in the good parts and the bad. She’s held me in my glory and in my defeats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Chapman (@wesdchapman) on Aug 27, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

“Today is a rare day. A rare day of sleep. In just a few short days her sleeping till 7:00am will be a thing of the summer past. From 5:00am mornings to home cooked meals, to business meetings, hauling hay and slow beach walks, my love does it all,” he went on to say. “Today is beyond just a day to be crossed off on the fridge calendar. Today is a day of celebration. Today is our wedding day. Our anniversary of putting this family together.”

“It’s they day I officially said, ‘f u’ to the beliefs I wasn’t enough. To to the beliefs that they were right. They were wrong. They always were and always are. Love is real and romance is not dead,” Chapman also wrote. “Today is our anniversary, but I challenge you to make today the anniversary of the day you finally believed you are enough. Make today the day you look at what you have, not what you do not. Make today the day your dreams come true.”

Chapman then concluded his message by saying, “Happy August 27th everyone. Happy Anniversary [Jodie Chapman,] you truly are the love of my life.”

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images for KNK Productions, Inc.