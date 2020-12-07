Duane 'Dog' Chapman Shares Dramatic New Trailer for 'Dog Unleashed'

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman is playing hardball in a dramatic new trailer for his new show, Dog Unleashed, coming to the upcoming Unleashed! streaming platform in 2021. Ahead of the platform's Jan. 1 launch, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a sneak peek of his new show, which follows his bounty hunting team as they track down some of the most dangerous criminals on the run from the law — including rapists, murderers and child molesters — at the request of families all over the country.

"Crime victims are the real underdogs," the trailer proclaims before Chapman notes it's "too late for forgiveness" when it comes to these fugitives. The reality personality is diving into a case filled with political intrigue when it comes to a Virginia sheriff's department and criminal on the run, and he's not taking no for an answer. Joining Chapman on the case will be family members Baby Lyssa, Leland and Bonnie Chapman, as well as the son of Dog's fiancée Francie Frane, a professional hunter with experience tracking and trapping animals, he told PopCulture in October, as well as Frane herself!

The Dog's Most Wanted star also revealed last week that the new show was coming with a new theme song, and that the production team had chosen "Simple Man" by The Charlie Daniels Band to set the tone for the new series. No official premiere date for the show has been announced.

"The world is getting more dangerous, not only because of COVID, but with a justice system that is bowing down to these people," Chapman told PopCulture of the criminals his team is tracking down on the new series. Having his own streaming service that will air the show, Chapman said viewers can count on him saying exactly what he thinks, even if it's all but guaranteed to cause controversy when the show comes out.

"I had been leashed up and told, 'You can't do that,' and, 'You can't have that made public,' so I'm hoping this is my final series," Chapman said of his experience in reality television over the years as it compares to filming his won show. "I tell [the film team] just shut up and roll. ...We’re gonna start some controversy, and I think I'm the president of that." He added, "It’s the next chapter of my life, and I'm going out with a bang."