Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals New Show 'Dog Unleashed's Theme Song, and It's a Classic

Duane "Dog" Chapman's new show is bringing in a classic song to set the mood. Ahead of the Jan. 1 launch date of the new Unleashed! streaming service and the premiere of Dog Unleashed, the bounty hunting reality star revealed that the show would be using "Simple Man" by The Charlie Daniels Band as its new theme song, moving on from the theme Ozzy Osbourne performed for the original Dog the Bounty Hunter series.

"Our new theme song says it all it's called a simple man by the Charlie Daniels band please tell us if you like it," Chapman wrote on Instagram Nov. 28. Fans were definitely receptive to the idea, with one person commenting, "If the show has this type of vibe the song does, it’ll be great." Another added, "An amazing legend with the perfect song," while a third chimed in, "I love the old theme but times are a’changin’ and this is just as good!"

Dog Unleashed will follow Chapman and his bounty hunting team as they track down some of the most dangerous criminals on the run from the law — including rapists, murderers and child molesters — at the request of families all over the country. Joining their dad will be family members Baby Lyssa, Leland and Bonnie Chapman, as well as the son of Dog's fiancée Francie Frane, a professional hunter with experience tracking and trapping animals. Frane will also be joining in on the hunt Chapman telling PopCulture in October, "She's just as crazy as I am!"

"The world is getting more dangerous, not only because of COVID, but with a justice system that is bowing down to these people," Chapman continued to PopCulture of the criminals his team is tracking down on the new series. Now that the show will be airing on his streaming service, Chapman is excited to be able to say what he really means, even if it's sure to cause a stir amid viewers.

"I had been leashed up and told, 'You can't do that,' and, 'You can't have that made public,' so I'm hoping this is my final series," he explained of his past experiences filming when compared to producing the new show. "I tell [the film team] just shut up and roll. ...We’re gonna start some controversy, and I think I'm the president of that." He added, "It’s the next chapter of my life, and I'm going out with a bang."