Duane 'Dog' Chapman Set to Launch Series on New Streaming Service 'Unleashed!'

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is set to launch a brand new series on a brand new streaming service, and he has provided all the details fans need in order to sign up. The new service is called Unleashed!, per a previously Deadline article, and Chapmans' show will be titled Dog Unleashed. In a new Instagram post, Chapman explained how fans can subscribe to the new streaming service, and what they would be getting for their money.

Chapman explained that "the full streaming package" costs "$9.99 per month," and that it "gets you all shows and programming." He also revealed another package option that comes with a "Zoom call which is charged by the year. You do not need this package to subscribe to the network." He clarified, "For $9.99 a month , you get the app, streaming of every one of Dog's new episodes, plus lots of other programming , updates etc. Streaming the show lets fans all over the world see it." Chapman added, "Anyone with internet can watch, just like Netflix. You sign up for a network of shoes, not just one show. Cable is expensive and restrictive. This is Dog coming right at you. Streaming is here and is the future. You can subscribe now which includes 3 free months at www.dogunleashed.com."

Chapman encouraged his fans that, if they subscribe and have "any questions", they can use the "Contact Me" section of the website to reach out. He went on to share, "Unleashed! will provide viewers with a wide range of content from true crime, investigation, unscripted and documentaries, as well as live court programming, social commentary and the ability to network friends and online contacts into content." Finally, Chapman stated that Unleashed! "will officially launch January 1."

In Chapman's past TV shows, he mostly only hunted down people who had skipped out on their bonds. Dog Unleashed, however, will be something very different. This time around, Chapman will be hunting down the worst criminals in America. According to a description of the series some of the crimes alleged in these cases are rape, murder and child molestation. Families from across the nation are said to have reached out to Chapman for help with these cases. Aside from Dog Unleashed it is not currently known what other shows will debut when Unleashed arrives.