Duane 'Dog' Chapman Mourns Late Daughter Barbara on 15th Anniversary of Her Death

Duane "Dog" Chapman honored his late daughter, Barbara Katie Chapman, on the 15th anniversary of her death Tuesday. In an emotional post shared to Instagram, Chapman, 67, shared a throwback photo of his daughter holding her son, Travis, writing in the caption, "15 years ago today My Barbara Katie went to be w/ JESUS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on May 19, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

Fans, of course, were quick to send their condolences and support to the bounty hunter, the comments section quickly filling with messages. In one such comment, somebody praised Chapman as "a strong man" whose "strength comes from God." They added that Chapman has "some beautiful and amazing Angles watching over" him. Another person, acknowledging that Chapman has "been through so much," wrote that he was "in my prayers."

Barbara Katie, whom Chapman welcomed with his ex-wife Lyssa Greene, died on May 19, 2006 when an SUV she was in went off the road, rolled, hit some trees and landed upside down" near her home in Fairbanks, Alaska, Hawaii News Now reported at the time. She was just 23. Her friend, who was behind the wheel, also died in the accident, with Barbara Katie's obituary remembering her as "a sweet, bubbly girl whose earliest loves were bringing home strays and fishing on her daddy's knee." Her obituary went on to call her a "bright and beautiful" girl who dreamed of one day becoming a veterinarian. It added that she was "dearly loved by family and friends" and that "the loss of her smile, contagious laugh and goofy humor will be missed and mourned forever."

Barbara Katie's passing occurred the night before Chapman married his late wife Beth Chapman. Despite the tragedy, the couple decided to continue with their wedding as planned, announcing news of Barabara Katie's passing to guests during the reception. As fans know, Beth passed away last summer following a years-long battle with cancer. Responding to her father's tribute to Barbara, Cecily B. Chapman wrote that "she's with mom now," referring to Beth.

Despite the multiple tragedies he has endure, Chapman has found happiness. Earlier this month, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star announced that he had proposed to girlfriend Francie Fran. The couple had met shortly after the loss of their spouses and had sparked a friendship that turned to romance. They have not yet set a date to walk down the aisle, though they plan to wait until after coronavirus-related lockdowns ease.