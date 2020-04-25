Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals Emotional Post About Late Wife Beth, New Girlfriend Francie Frane 

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman shared an emotional post about how his new girlfriend Francie Frane reminds him of his late wife, Beth Chapman, on Friday. Chapman and Frane have reportedly been dating for a "few months," but the relationship is clearly serious as Chapman told her "I love you" on social media. Frane also shared a photo of the couple walking outside together with her dog.

On Friday, Chapman, 67, shared a photo of Frane, 51, in a living room, smiling for the camera. "I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me," Chapman wrote. "Then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!" The day before, Frane shared a picture of the couple walking along a path in Colorado, adding, "Out enjoying today’s beautiful weather with Lola the bulldog."

Frane also included a quote from Corinthians. "We walk by faith, not by sight. Living our lives in a manner consistent with our confident belief in God’s promises," the quote reads. Chapman shared the sentiment by publishing the post on his own Instagram page.

Frane and Chapman's relationship is progressing quickly. They went public on March 22, when his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, spoke about the relationship in The U.S. Sun. Lyssa said the two have been dating for a "few months" and met when Chapman called Frane to hire her husband to do some yard work at his Colorado home. Sadly, Frane's husband died early last year, several months before Beth died from cancer in June 2019. The two found common ground through their losses.

"They are both so happy together and they are good for each other," Lyssa told the Sun. "Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children. They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie."

In recent days, that happiness has been shared several times on their Instagram and Twitter pages. Last week, Chapman shared a video of himself fishing outside while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and the clip was possibly filmed by Frane. He referred to her as "babe" in the clip. In another Instagram post, Frane shared a photo of Chapman working on heavy machinery. "Let's see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do!!" she joked.

Chapman was last seen on television last fall in the first season of Dog's Most Wanted. The series mixed Chapman's bounty hunting with Beth's cancer journey. Chapman said there were plans to film another season early this year. "We're going to go after all the dangerous, no-good bastards that we can, so I'm kinda looking forward to beating up all the bad guys," Chapman teased to Entertainment Tonight in December.