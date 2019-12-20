‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Season 2: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Gives Filming Update

Duane “Dog” Chapman has good news for Dog’s Most Wanted fans as the bounty hunter comes to the end of the worst year of his life and enters a new decade on a different note. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star reflected on the loss of wife Beth Chapman in June and what’s next for him on his hit WGN America show in 2020.

“What a terrible year I had,” he told the outlet. “Ended this year with Beth being gone, so I know that 2020 has got to be better cause nothing can be that bad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m just gonna kick off the new year,” he continued. “I’m hoping to start season two on Dog’s Most Wanted right after the holidays are over and so I’m gonna be the most bounty hunter they’ve ever seen. We’re going to go after all the dangerous, no-good bastards that we can, so I’m kinda looking forward to beating up all the bad guys.”

Before filming kicks off again, the Chapman family is struggling to make it through the first Christmas without Beth since her passing at the age of 51 due to complications with her cancer diagnosis.

“For the holidays, probably half of us, including me, will be in Colorado, and then the other half is in Hawaii, and of course Leland [Chapman] is in Alabama,” he explained of the family’s plans for the holiday. “So this year, everybody’s all spread out.”

That doesn’t mean they won’t be carrying on Beth’s traditions.

“Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. All the stockings hung up… so I’m trying to keep that exact tradition,” the reality personality said. “I’ve got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left — when the kids were young — cookies for Santa, and I think I’ll do that this year also.”

“Every little ball that’s on the tree, every ornament, you know, there’s 20 years plus of ornaments on that tree, so as I hung [them], I remembered where and when we bought each one,” he added, saying there was plenty of singing going on in the Chapman households, even if it is a bit melancholy.

“Beth knew every single [Christmas song], and she made us all listen to Christmas songs like two weeks before Christmas,” he recalled. “As we decorated the tree, she’d put on Christmas songs. Every night before we went to bed she’d put them on. So I think the girls are taking it the hardest without being able to sing with mom.”

Photo credit: WGN America