Watch: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Interrupts Granddaughter's TikTok Video

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman made a surprise appearance in one of his granddaughter Madalynn Grace Galanti's TikTok videos last week. Chapman shared the clip on his own Twitter page Monday, where his fans found the brief clip hilarious. The video shows Chapman walking into the frame behind Madalynn as she dances to DaBaby's hit "Rockstar." Madalynn is the daughter of Chapman's daughter Lysnna "Baby Lyssa" Chapman and her ex-husband Braham "Bo" Galanti.

"When grandpa ruins your TikTok," Chapman wrote on Twitter, alongside the video. He also shared the video on Instagram, where he reminded his followers, "This is Lyssa's youngest daughter, Maddy who was born on tv, on Dog The Bounty Hunter." Fans on both social media platforms found the clip hilarious. "HAHAHA!!! And the dogs too!! Sweeet!. So cute. Blessings and love to each and every one of you," one fan tweeted. "This made me laugh so hard...always be you Dog...don't want you any way else," another added.

when grandpa ruins your tiktok pic.twitter.com/UTwcxEeSk4 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 1, 2020

On the same day, Chapman shared a fun video of his granddaughter, his step-daughter Cecily Chapman spoke out for the first time on her mother Beth Chapman's death. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, 26-year-old Cecily called 2019 the "worst year of my life." Beth, Chapman's fifth wife, died in June 2019 at age 51 following a battle with cancer. Cecily said she was dedicated to helping keep her mother's memory alive with a clothing line in her memory.

"I can't even believe it's the first year. I still feel like I was in the hospital yesterday. It's a rough feeling," Cecily told the Sun. "And honestly, those five days in the hospital were probably the worst days of my whole entire life. It was like going to a hospital to have a baby and then you left without your baby." Cecily said when her mother was first hospitalized for what turned out to be the last time, she thought Beth was just having trouble breathing. The "worst-case scenario" never crossed her mind.

"I never would have thought that that was the last time I would speak to her that morning," Cecily said. "I just remember myself crying to her that morning saying 'I don't know what to do. I don't know how to fix it. I don't know how to make it better.'" Cecily went on to reveal that she was responsible for telling Chapman about Beth's death even though she was not by Beth's side. She called the experience "traumatizing."

This year, the Chapman family does have reason to celebrate. In May, Chapman got engaged to Francie Frane after just a few months of dating. Chapman teased "one hell of a party" when they get married, and hoped he could invite his fans to the nuptials once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.