'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Stuns Fans With Sizzling Selfies to Celebrate Birthday

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman had two reasons to celebrate this week. Wednesday marked her 33rd birthday, while Thursday was her daughter Abbie Mae Chapman's 18th birthday. To mark her own birthday, Lyssa celebrated by sharing a selfie video from her home in Hawaii. Her father, Duane "Dog" Chapman, also wished Lyssa a happy birthday on Instagram with a photo.

On Wednesday, Chapman shared a clip of herself at home, holding up a bottle of beer to virtually share a toast with fans. "Cheers to 33," she wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday to ME!" She added the hashtag "Gemini Crazy and Proud." That post came a few days after she teased a birthday sale for her workout line at BabyLyssa.com.

Duane shared a photo of himself with Chapman, who is known as "Baby Lyssa," on his own Instagram page. "Happy birthday to my baby Lyssa," he wrote. "Love dad and Francie." The picture was taken back in March when Duane traveled to Hawaii to speak at Habilitat, a long-term addiction treatment center. That trip happened a short time after Duane and Chapman ironed out their differences after he caused a family rift with his relationship with Moon Angell.

Chapman also wished her daughter Abbie a happy birthday on Thursday. She shared a photo of Abbie with her second daughter, Madalynn Grace Galanti, 10. "Officially the mother of an ADULT!" Chapman wrote in the caption. "Happy 18th birthday to the person who made me a Mom. I’m so proud of you. I love you!!!"

Duane's birthday message to Abbie included a recent photo taken at his Colorado Springs, Colorado home. The photo shows Abbie between Duane and his fiancee Francie Frane. "Happy 18th Birthday Abbie. We love you & we are so proud of you," Duane wrote.

Unlike the drama with Angell, Duane's relationship with Frane has had the full endorsement of Chapman's family. When Duane and Frane took their relationship public, Chapman was one of her father's most vocal supporters. She could understand why some were surprised to see him move on after Beth Chapman's death last year, but she did not think it was right for people to criticize him.

"I am not him. I don't know what he's personally going through or experiencing," she told The Sun. "So it's hard. It's selfish to put your judgment on someone and say, 'You didn't wait long enough, or you should have waited more time or that it's disrespectful. I think that's selfish... you don't know what someone's going through."