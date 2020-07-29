Drew Scott and Linda Phan Open up About Their Communication Style Amid Quarantine Breakups (Exclusive)

✖

Since the start of lockdown this past March, celebrity couples left, right and center have been announcing their breakups. Between the likes of Kelly Clarkson to Julianne Hough, Aaron Rodgers to Ryan Seacrest, a number of couples have not been able to outlast the coronavirus quarantine to remain an item amid the ongoing health crisis. But while it's one thing to watch unfold and wonder about, Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Linda Phan are admitting in our series PopCulture @ Home that it's extremely "hard" for the couples in question.

"I feel very lucky every day that [Drew and I] are on the same team, and it doesn't feel like we're stuck in a house, thankfully," Phan said. "I know a lot of other people are in different situations, but I don't know. It's hard. I think when people split up too, it doesn't mean there isn't love for one another."

Scott states that while "every relationship is different," it's not for us as a society and collective community to tell someone else what or how they should be when it comes to their relationship. "[Linda and I] get into arguments like everyone out there [and] anybody who says they don't fight in some way with their spouse, they're lying," he said. "You have to be honest. Everyone disagrees and for us, I think that moment when I catch myself — where I'm about to get that wall up and I'm about to get argumentative, stopping myself, taking a breath, and trying to understand from their perspective."

He further shares how Phan has his "best interests in mind, always" and loves him unconditionally. "As soon as I remind myself of that, 'Okay, now what's the reason why we're arguing?' Because there will be valid points on both sides of our argument. That usually helps us through it."

While recording their Apple Podcast series, At Home With Linda & Drew Scott, the Canadian couple goes on to share how working on their show together has led them to learn great things about one another, in addition to strengthening and charging their bonds. As Scott mentions how every single episode of their podcast — including all the guests they chat with — brings them "closer together," Phan delves further by sharing the two have grown in communication, especially when it comes to breaking down arguments.

"We're better at arguing now, maybe because we have more time to do it and we can't blame it on the busy schedule," Phan said. "Which we still have been busy, which we've been lucky to be, but yeah — we have time to work through an argument and actually come to a conclusion rather than saying, 'Okay, let's leave it,' and then it'll come up again much later."

Scott goes on to share how listening to the audiobook, "The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World" by spiritual giants, the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu has been beneficial to the couple as well. With the book detailing the icons' own hard-won wisdom about living with joy even in the face of adversity, Scott shares how it is "really cool" to see two people of different faiths and beliefs coming together to find common ground.

"When you see a lot of people in this world that come from different backgrounds, they're battling and they're fighting to understand each other. So, the way they were communicating and talking really helped us open up our minds and how we can communicate and talk," he said. "Then also giving us the opportunity to open up our minds when we're talking to other people that might have different opinions from us. I think that has really helped us in our podcast, social media, on our shows — anywhere we talked to people, to create a bridge of communication instead of trying to fight."

Phan, who tied the knot with Scott in 2018 but has known the Property Brothers star for a little more than a decade now, puts it most eloquently when it comes to strengthening relationships with loved ones: "I think connecting with people through their heart is an easier way to help people understand each other."

