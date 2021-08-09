'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Deon Breaks the News of Karen's Stroke Scare to His Family in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Doubling Down with the Derricos star Deon Derrico is still in shock processing that wife Karen has had what he fears was a stroke. Karen was rushed to the hospital after losing control of her right side in the middle of filming for their family's show, and Deon is left with few answers as he breaks the news to mom GG and Eric Jefferson In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale.

Looking completely in shock, Deon explains to the two, "Literally, Karen just looked like had a stroke. ...Her whole right side was paralyzed. We was just in the middle of talking and sort of joking, and she immediately started crying with a straight face. No expression, just tears was just rolling down."

To the camera, Deon says the moment was "one of the scariest things" he's ever experienced. "I cannot believe the words that I am telling both GG and Eric," he continues. "As I'm watching the shock on their faces, it doesn't even sound right. I mean, Karen is only 41 and she's healthy. She doesn't have high blood pressure, she eats healthy, so nothing about this fits."

"I mean, she couldn't lift her leg. She couldn't lift her arm. She couldn't squeeze my hand. She couldn't squeeze the EMS driver's hand. It's serious," he continues. When GG presses him about his suspicion Karen has suffered a stroke, the father of 14 reveals he's previously seen this happen with his grandmother and brother. "When the side goes, you know, weak or numb ... like paralysis, that's typically a stroke," he says. "So I don't know."

Everyone agrees it's best that the kids stay in the dark about what's going on with Karen, and Deon says he hopes she'll be back home before they even question that something is wrong. "How are you doing?" GG asks, to which Deon responds with feeling, "Oh ma, this is just, I don't know."

GG tells the camera that she's also shocked Karen could possibly have had a stroke. "It makes me very emotional to think about. I don't believe the God that I serve will do anything or let anything harmful happen to her, but I worry for my son. I know that he's frightened," she says. Fans who follow the Derricos on social media have seen Karen healthy and happy lately, but the health scare certainly takes a toll on their Derricos' emotions. Don't miss Doubling Down With the Derricos, airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.