'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Deon Talks to 15-Year-Old Daughter About Her Birthday Boyfriend Wish in Exclusive Clip

All Darian Derrico wants for her 15th birthday is to be able to date, but first, the Doubling Down With the Derricos daughter will have to have a serious talk with dad Deon. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Deon and Karen decide that while it might be hard to watch their little girl grow up, it's time for her to enter a new stage of life.

"I know I have to talk to Darian," Deon admits to the cameras. "She really wants to date and that's what she really wants for her birthday. It's hard not giving her that freedom. I just know we need to definitely have a talk." Pulling his oldest aside for a talk, the father-of-fourteen says it's "hard" for him to let go, but he knows it's all a part of growing up.

"It's hard for me letting go, because you are my baby girl," he tells Darian. "I don't care how many other children we have. You are still my first, but we understand also that you need to see what it feels like to date." He then tells her that "99% of the boys" only have "one agenda" as teenagers, and it's certainly not getting to know Darian's personality.

The teen gets her parents' concerns, but jokes to the camera of the talk, "Hashtag cringe!" She continues, "I'm just like, no, don't go there. I think sometimes my parents do get ahead of themselves but I mean, I can get it. I just think that they all need to calm down a little bit."

Deon assures his daughter that his main focus is making sure she's "well-informed" picking the kind of person to date who will treat her as well as he treats her mother. "It's very important to me that I set the right tone with Darian as she starts exploring what it looks like to have a male companion," he shares with the camera. "I have to set that tone, mommy has to set that tone — what that looks like and how they should be interacting with each other."

With all that in mind, Deon tells Darian that he and her mother have come to the conclusion that she can date — but not without taking a few deep breaths before breaking the good news. Darian is clearly excited at the revelation, but can Deon and Karen stand behind their decision when she goes on her first date? Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.