‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Confronted By Nikki’s Crazy ‘Alter Ego’ in Sneak Peek

It’s becoming apparent that Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio may have gotten more than he bargained for when it came to Double Shot at Love.

In a clip of Thursday’s all-new episode of the MTV dating show featuring the Jersey Shore DJ and costar Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly’s chat with Brittnay is interrupted by Nikki — whose emotional breakdown from last week’s episode appears to be continuing.

Confronted by the woman he pleaded to stay in the house earlier this season, but this time wearing a bright purple face mask while ranting and raving, Pauly D is clearly starting to question his feelings.

“Nikki’s a bit crazy,” he tells the camera. “She’s coming down right now with this purple mask on and I’m like, woah. Is this her alter ego? Is this where the drama comes from? She turns purple!”

It’s not 100 percent clear what Nikki’s problem is, but from what she tells Pauly, other women are claiming she’s starting drama in the house by calling someone “weird,” and she’s convinced he might have a part in it.

“All these girls think that I’m starting s— in the house,” she whines at Pauly D. “This is the same s— that I’ve been talking about. Now everybody thinks that I’ve been starting rumors, and for what reason?”

At this point, the MTV star can’t help but grin as he realizes how insane his situation truly has become, and he’s not the only one, as some of the other women make their way outside to watch the craziness go down.

“What the f—?” he tells Nikki as she storms off. “If anybody, I’m the victim here!”

“I’m just over it,” she shouts back.

“What the hell did I do?” he asks the camera in the aftermath. “This has been such an overwhelming night. I feel like I’m in high school right now. It’s crazy living with all these women. I’m looking for love, not a double shot of drama.”

Will Nikki redeem herself in Pauly’s eyes? Or is her cab already on the way.

Double Shot at Love With PJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

