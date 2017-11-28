Dog The Bounty Hunter Tweets Message of Hope After Revealing Wife Is Cancer-Free

During a two-hour special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives on A&E Monday night, Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, received an important phone call as he learned his wife, Beth Chapman, was cancer free.

After the show, Dog tweeted a message of thanks to fans.

#DogandBeth #FightforTheirLives THANK YOU EVERYONE LOVE YOU ALL ….to be continued???? — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 28, 2017

Fans responded to the tweet with their own messages, sending good wishes to the reality star and his wife.

“Ur welcome dog I’m still contuing to pray for yall and may the good lord bless y’all each and every day love y’all,” one person wrote.

“Your family had me in tears….. Good luck on this journey,” added another.

Earlier this year, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer, but a pathology report Dog received during the special said Beth showed no signs of the disease.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” Dog said as he delivered the news.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he said on camera. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

In the special, Beth had revealed that doctors had given her a 50/50 chance as she headed into her battle, undergoing surgery to remove the tumor in her throat.

“When we made a pledge many years ago,” Dog previously told People. “I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”

