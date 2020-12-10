'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Disappointed After Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals 'Dog Unleashed' Production Delay

Dog Unleashed has temporarily halted production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, upsetting many fans who were eager to see Duane "Dog" Chapman back in action. The series was initially slated for a 2021 debut on Chapman's upcoming Unleashed! streaming platform, though the bounty hunter confirmed the series’ delay in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Announcing the postponement of production, Chapman noted "arresting someone right now is a major health risk to our team, and our crew"” and so halting production was the best course of action. He expressed hope that the series would start back up "very soon" now that the nation is anticipating the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, with several others also arising as hopeful candidates. Despite the delay, Chapman promised that Dog Unleashed would be "coming soon."

1/

Our first episode of "Dog Unleashed" originally scheduled for January, 1, 2021

has been postponed until later, due to Covid19. Like many businesses across the country,

Covid-19 has affected us a great deal and delayed production as it has with

many other shows. pic.twitter.com/nNvHCvggBv — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) December 9, 2020

The series is set to follow Chapman and his bounty hunting team as they track down some of the most dangerous criminals on the run from the law — including rapists, murderers, and child molesters — at the request of families across the country. Chapman had teased in July that the series was filming, and the first trailer for the new show released in early December, just days before Chapman announced the production halt.

While Dog Unleashed marks just the latest production to be affected by the ongoing pandemic – over at Netflix and on some major networks, previously renewed series have been canceled due to the impact – fans of Chapman and his family were notably disheartened to learn they would have to wait a little longer to tune into the series. Chapman, noting that the series was scheduled for a Jan. 1 debut, said the series has been postponed until later, though an exact date has not been confirmed. Plenty of fans are now sounding off. Scroll down to see what Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are saying about this production delay.