'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Disappointed After Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals 'Dog Unleashed' Production Delay
Dog Unleashed has temporarily halted production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, upsetting many fans who were eager to see Duane "Dog" Chapman back in action. The series was initially slated for a 2021 debut on Chapman's upcoming Unleashed! streaming platform, though the bounty hunter confirmed the series’ delay in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Announcing the postponement of production, Chapman noted "arresting someone right now is a major health risk to our team, and our crew"” and so halting production was the best course of action. He expressed hope that the series would start back up "very soon" now that the nation is anticipating the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, with several others also arising as hopeful candidates. Despite the delay, Chapman promised that Dog Unleashed would be "coming soon."
1/— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) December 9, 2020
Our first episode of "Dog Unleashed" originally scheduled for January, 1, 2021
has been postponed until later, due to Covid19. Like many businesses across the country,
Covid-19 has affected us a great deal and delayed production as it has with
many other shows. pic.twitter.com/nNvHCvggBv
The series is set to follow Chapman and his bounty hunting team as they track down some of the most dangerous criminals on the run from the law — including rapists, murderers, and child molesters — at the request of families across the country. Chapman had teased in July that the series was filming, and the first trailer for the new show released in early December, just days before Chapman announced the production halt.
While Dog Unleashed marks just the latest production to be affected by the ongoing pandemic – over at Netflix and on some major networks, previously renewed series have been canceled due to the impact – fans of Chapman and his family were notably disheartened to learn they would have to wait a little longer to tune into the series. Chapman, noting that the series was scheduled for a Jan. 1 debut, said the series has been postponed until later, though an exact date has not been confirmed. Plenty of fans are now sounding off. Scroll down to see what Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are saying about this production delay.
Will so be worth the wait!! No matter when.. we are here for you as fans @DogBountyHunter stay safe!— Wendy Poitras (@wpoitras11) December 10, 2020
prevnext
Stay safe Dog!❤️❤️— Donna Clark (@donnaluxton5) December 10, 2020
It’s more important that You guys stay safe!! I’ll be patiently waiting! Go Get’em!!— Michaela Wynn (@Annasgodmother) December 9, 2020
prevnext
It's totally understanding. I know I will be right here waiting for the first episode of #DogUnleashed to come on and will definitely be watching then. Stay safe to you all.— Karey Whaley🎀⛄🎄 (@KareyAWhaley) December 9, 2020
@dogbountyhunter we the #dogpound understand 😷💪🐾🤙 we will be waiting https://t.co/mOpxsPbxoz— Michelle Stewart (@Michell51912587) December 9, 2020
prevnext
Can't wait love you guys and you're right right now is not a really good time there's a lot of criminals out there we know that but you can think of your health too— Barbara Lasher (@LasherBlasher62) December 9, 2020
We can wait. The main thing is to stay safe take care of yourself and your team— Jane Warner (@JaneWar60455556) December 9, 2020
prevnext
We’re waiting dog!!!— D. G. K. (@LpoDavid) December 10, 2020
No need to apologize or comment on living by the pandemic responsibilities for yourself, family, and team. Be safe!— Ann Joseph (@AnnJose27040336) December 9, 2020
prevnext
Better safe than sorry.— Bob Watkins (@NFLfan05212) December 9, 2020
As long as you are all safe and well. We are ready when you guys are.xx— Monika (@MonikaBTWD) December 9, 2020
prevnext
Stay Safe Dog! 💯— Derek🎱Petrey (@Derek8Petrey) December 9, 2020
Definitely understandable. Stay safe Dog! : )— Lady K (@LadyOverturf) December 9, 2020
prev
Okay patience merry Christmas to you and all your family and friends and all you following the dog and family— Patricia Pettite (@PettitePatricia) December 10, 2020