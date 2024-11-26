‘The Talk’ Series Finale Date Revealed

The Talk is coming to an end in just a matter of weeks. After it was announced in April that the long-running CBS daytime talk show would be ending, TVLine reports that the final week of episodes will be Monday, Dec. 16. The series finale is set to air on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. ET. As of now, the final round of guests have not been announced, but hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood will be doing “big holiday giveaways,” with The Talk gifting over $2.5 million in giveaways throughout December.

The Talk premiered on Oct. 18, 2010, and regenerated CBS’ daytime lineup. Former hosts include Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Aisha Tyler, Carie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond, among others. When it was announced that the talk show would be ending, the series made a major change. On Apr. 26, The Talk debuted the new “Stand Up At The Talk” segment, which bring guest comedians on the show for the first time in its history to perform for the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell & Natalie Morales, hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS (C) 2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf shared in a previous statement. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

In place of The Talk in the new year will be a new soap opera, Beyond the Gates, premiering on Feb. 24. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Lauren Buglioli, Clifton Davis, Daphnée Duplaix, Timon Kyle Durrett, and Mike Manning, among others, the series centers around the Dupree family, a multi-generational African-American family in the gated community of Fairmont Estates in a Maryland suburb just outside D.C. Beyond the Gates is the first daytime soap opera to feature an African-American cast since 1989’s Generations and the first new daytime soap to debut on a major broadcast network since Passions in 1999.

Fans will want to gear up for the final episodes of The Talk because, after Dec. 20, that will be it. It will be hard to say goodbye, but it already sounds like these upcoming episodes will be ones you won’t want to miss out on with the giveaways and likely some major guests and other surprises.