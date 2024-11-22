Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 22)

Netflix is giving subscribers 13 new reasons to sit back and relax this weekend. A round of new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals are set to arrive beginning this Friday, giving subscribers the chance to press play on new-to-Netflix titles like The Piano Lesson, Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4, and the anticipated documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

900 Days Without Anabel

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Anabel Segura disappeared while she was jogging on April 12, 1993. She had been kidnapped. For almost three years, the entire country was in suspense, waiting for her rescue. ‘900 Days without Anabel’ recounts what happened in that period and the negotiations with the kidnappers through the unpublished original tapes recorded by the police agents.”

The Piano Lesson

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A family clash over an heirloom piano explodes. The battle between brother and sister – one hopes to sell it, the other refuses to give it up – unleashes haunting truths about how the past is perceived and who defines a family legacy.”

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 22

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “The search for the Six Heroes brings the crew to the Paldea region, where they discover new Pokémon, face challenges and encounter a few surprises.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 11/22/24

The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist — NETFLIX SERIES

JOY — NETFLIX FILM

Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM

When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/23/24

Arcane: Season 2, Act III — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

What’s leaving this weekend?

Two titles are leaving Netflix this weekend, with both Evil Dead Rise and Sausage Party scheduled to depart. With November nearing its end, the streamer is also getting ready to prep its library for the upcoming December additions, with more than a dozen titles set to exit on Nov. 30.

Leaving 11/30/24

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/18/24

Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/19/24

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Zombieverse: New Blood — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/20/24

Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM

The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM

Our Oceans — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 11/21/24

Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tokyo Override — NETFLIX ANIME