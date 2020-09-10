Duane 'Dog' Chapman to Star in Streaming Series 'Dog Unleashed'

A new series starring Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has been announced for a brand new streaming service coming in 2021. Dog Unleashed is the title of the upcoming show, and it will launch on the Unleashed! streaming service, which will focus on true crime and justice content, per Deadline. Unlike most of Chapman's past shows, Dog Unleashed will not feature the bounty hunter on the trail of bond skippers. Instead, he will be tracking down the worst criminal in the nation, including rapists, murderers and child molesters.

This story is developing...