Dog the Bounty Hunter Sets Public Appearance in Midst of Wife Beth Chapman’s Cancer Scare

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman will make a public appearance next weekend at a Colorado mall, despite wife Beth Chapman’s ongoing struggle with cancer.

Chapman will appear at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs for a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since becoming a reality TV star, Chapman has published two books, 2007’s You Can Run But You Can’t Hide and 2010’s Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given.

Next weekend come out and say hello to @DogBountyHunter pic.twitter.com/Q3lfd3AGza — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) December 2, 2018

Beth was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday after she began having trouble breathing. Her doctors reportedly found a “large mass” in Beth’s throat. On Wednesday, Beth had a second surgery procedure, in which doctors cut a “hole” in her thoat so she could breathe, Chapman told Radar Online.

Since Beth was rushed to the hospital, Chapman and his family have asked fans to send their thoughts and prayers.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” Chapman explained said Thursday. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. … I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing. … Please say a prayer. She’s not doing good.”

Chapman’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said Beth’s doctors believe her condition is “serious.”

“We really appreciate the prayers of the fans,” added Lyrissa, Chapman‘s daughter. “We really appreciate the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much. Thank you guys for being here. We’ve got such an amazing [outpouring] from our fans, and we just really appreciate it.”

Beth also shared a photo from her hospital bed on Thursday, adding, “Another bend in the Road yet not the End of the Road,” in the caption.

Chapman also shared a series of photos of his wife in the hospital with Radar Online, which reports the couple is now waiting for the results of her biopsy to see if the cancer spread.

Beth fought throat cancer last year. Her battle was chronicled in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which ended with her being declared cancer-free at the time.

TMZ reported Saturday that the family plans to head back to Colorado, where the Chapmans have a home, after Beth is cleared to leave Los Angeles for further treatment.

