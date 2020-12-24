'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Shares Sunny Swimsuit Photos From Hawaii Staycation

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman recently shared a some sunny swimsuit photos from her Hawaii holiday staycation. In a post on Instagram, Chapman shared the pictures, which see the reality TV star hanging out poolside in the Aloha State, where she resides. In addition to her sporty two-piece swimsuit, Chapman is donning a hat and rocking a pair of shades.

The new posts comes about a week after she shared a photo with her girlfriend Leiana "Lei" Evensen, which she captioned with the hashtag "Bae Staycation." Evensen also recently shared a "much deserved staycation" photo, showing the couple having fun in the gorgeous pool water with a beautiful cloud-filled sky behind them. Evensen called it "My Happy Place." The photos come just months after Chapman opened up to about she and Evensen rekindling their romance, following a rocky few years for the both of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac)

While speaking to The Sun in August, Chapman explained the the two have had to weather two tragic family losses in a short amount of time. First, Evensen's brother, Gerrit, died in a plane crash in 2017. Then, in 2019, Chapman's stepmother, Beth, lost her battle with cancer. After things between the couple got tough, they decided to reconnect on a hiking and nature trip, right in their homestate of Hawaii.

"We decided that since there was a little bit of a lag in COVID, we would take a little love trip for a weekend," she told the outlet. "So we went to Kauai and we just basically ran that island to the ground. We hiked and we went to about 14 different beaches every day and just had a really good time spending time together and enjoying each other's company."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leiana (@leiana13)

Chapman went on to share, "I feel like before we got put on lockdown, things were a little bit rockier in the relationship, but it was almost a blessing for us to live together and not be able to leave. It kind of forced us to spend a little bit more time together and rekindle something. So when we were able to go to Kauai it was a chance just to be together and not have to worry about the kids and our schedules and work."

Finally, she shared, "We've been through some major traumas together and that's hard for any person to deal with alone, let alone within a relationship, but having each other has definitely been a blessing. Just having that little bit of support there for you is really awesome. I think every relationship comes with its own challenges and I think with Beth being sick and all the strife going on in the family, you kind of take a look around and you're like, 'Are you on my side?' And 'Is this something I thought it was?' So we had a lot of reflection time, especially with the huge family changes that we've gone through over the past year and a half, two years."