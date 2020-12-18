'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Shares Hawaiian 'BaeStayCation' Photo With Fiancee Leiana

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman shared a sweet photo of her and her fiancé Leiana. The two are both smiling for the photo with a gorgeous view of the Hawaiian island in the background. "BaeStayCation [rainbow and pink hearts emojis]" she captioned the post while tagging Leiana.

Several of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with one writing, "Love is beautiful, I'm glad you found it." Someone else said, "Two beautiful ladies," while another echoed, "Love the smiles."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac)

Recently Chapman announced that she would be making efforts in ending child sex trafficking. After she received a lot of messages from people with missing loved ones, she's now teamed up with fellow reality star Rainy Robinson to embark on a mission to find missing children and sex trafficking victims. The two revealed their new venture to The Sun and Chapman explained that she and Robinson decided to take up the effort after discussing how to put best "the skills and everything that we've acquired over the years" to use.

After they began chatting about missing peoples' cases, they realized a huge need right now. The duo looked into statistics surrounding missing children and sex trafficking in the United States that left them shocked. The FBI reported that in 2019 alone, there were 421,394 NCIC entries for missing children, with other statistics estimating that over 800,000 children go missing each year in the U.S.

"It is a huge calling for us, especially when it comes to children that are getting involved in sex trafficking and sex crime," Chapman said. "We feel very passionately about this — we didn't choose this. This is choosing us. People are coming at us at an alarming rate where we have to do something; I can't ignore these babies in my inbox anymore." Robinson added that she doesn't "want to make it seem like there's a boogie man around every single corner, but it happens enough to be concerned." She said that "people are reaching out to us every single day," and it "comes to a point where we can't ignore these messages anymore. People are constantly reaching out, needing help and we are in a position help." Several fans have reached out with gratitude that the two are using their platform to help others.