'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Looks Back 'Before It All' in Throwback Photo of Stepmom Beth

Lyssa Chapman is still sharing throwback photos of stepmother Beth Chapman one year since her death from cancer. The daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman has never hesitated to show love to her stepmother despite their differences from time to time. That's part of what the latest throwback photo hints at for the former reality star.

"We used to argue over my posts. So I will never not post for you [Beth Chapman]," Chapman wrote in the caption for the photo. She included the hashtag "before it all" and noted that the photo was taken in 2010, likely referring to the times before the reality TV wife was diagnosed with cancer. A tag with the picture points out that the photo was taken at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Fans and supporters weighed in on the post, including friend Rainy Robinson who made sure to insist that Lyssa Chapman stayed true to her relationship with her late stepmom. "Let no one shame you of your relationship with her. Ever," Robinson wrote in a comment.

"It's so sad to see the lovely Beth in pictures knowing she's not with us anymore but her legacy lives on & loved the bond between her & lyssa she had a lot of love around her," another fan wrote beneath. Another wrote, "What an incredible woman she was. Her legacy will live on forever."

Beth Chapman died in 2019 after a second battle with cancer. Shortly before the tragic loss, Lyssa and her stepmother were actually having a bit of a public spat on social media. It makes the newest post make more sense, showing that the relationship was strong despite disagreements. Lyssa Chapman shared her true feelings on Beth's passing many times since it happened.

"I miss you as deep as the ocean. [Beth Chapman] I'm going thru (sic) some s— and I just need you to tell me how dumb I am for worrying. Around you all my problems seemed menial, I used to hate that," she wrote. "I miss sitting next to you and OG on the couch. You always listened to me, heard every word I said. You'd digest my thoughts thru (sic) your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand. I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks. I don't think I'll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away."

Lyssa and family do have plenty to be happy about in 2020. The young Chapman daughter is busy selling her own fashion items online and awaiting her nuptials at any time. She's also happy for her father and his new love Francie Frane. While Duane Chapman has made it clear that Beth won't be replaced, the family is supportive of him moving forward with Frane.

"I think that it's really hard for people to see dad move on. It's hard for us, it's hard for the world. Beth and Dog were always together for everything, so it's been an adjustment period. And I think it's kind of selfish for people to kind of on-look and say things - even myself," Lyssa Chapman said to The Sun back in April.