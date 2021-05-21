'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Pays Tribute to Late Sister 15 Years After Fatal Car Accident

✖

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman paid tribute to her late sister, Barbara Katy Chapman, 15 years after Barbara's death in a car crash. Barbara died in May 2006, hours before her father, Duane "Dog" Chapman, married Beth Chapman. She was 23. Although Dog was told of Barbara's death, he still went on with his wedding to Beth, who died in June 2019.

"15 years without you. Living every day to make you proud. I’m working on myself sister, working thru all our childhood traumas, raising my daughters with all the things we dreamed for. I got Travis set up too," Lyssa wrote, referring to Babara's son Travis. "I feel like I need to apologize for not living to my potential, and taking things for granted. This day of the year always reminds me of how short life is. How much pain there is, and how special it is to truly feel joy. I hope to see you in my dreams real soon big sissy. I love you today, tomorrow, every day."

Lyssa, who was known as "Baby Lyssa" on Dog the Bounty Hunter, also included a handful of photos of Barbara on Instagram. Hundreds of her fans offered their condolences as well. "I'm sure she is proud of you," one fan wrote. "Praying for you today and sending giant hugs," another wrote. "Praying for you and I know she’s proud of you," another commented.

Barbara was killed in a car crash on May 19, 2006, near her home in Fairbanks, Alaska, Dog's publicist told Hawaii News Now at the time. Hours later, Dog and Beth married in Kona, Hawaii. Dog's publicist said Chapman was told about his daughter's death before marrying Beth and spoke with a minister about whether or not the wedding should be delayed. They decided to go on as scheduled, and Dog even told the guests about Barbara. He was "very emotional" and wedding guests were "visibly upset," his publicist said.

Alaska state troopers said Barbara was riding in a stolen SUV driven by a friend. The two were killed when the vehicle went off the road and rolled over, hitting trees before it landed upside down. Police believe they used a stolen credit card to rent a room at a hotel nearby. Police suspected drugs or alcohol may have had a role in the accident. Barbara's mother, Lyssa Rae Brittain, told local Alaska media her daughter found herself in trouble and was trying to fix her life. In October 2011, Dog received temporary custody of Travis after alleging that Travis' father was abusive.

Beth died on June 26, 2019, at age 51 following a long battle with cancer. Her health battle was chronicled in Dog's Most Wanted, which aired in fall 2019. Dog is now engaged to Francie Frane, who will be his sixth wife.