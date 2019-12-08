‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Reveals Scenic Throwback With Late Wife Beth and Other Family

Duane “Dog” Chapman, known by many as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has been on a nostalgic kick as of late when it comes to his social media accounts. His latest upload continues that trend, as it features a picture of himself with his late wife Beth Chapman, who died on June 26. In the photo, the couple is side-by-side in front of a scenic Hawaiian backdrop. They are standing with several of their family members, including Garry Chapman and “Baby Lyssa” Chapman.

Garry is Chapman and Beth’s son together, while Baby Lyssa is from Chapman’s marriage to Lyssa Rae Brittain. Also shown in the picture are Travis Chapman, who is the son of Chapman’s late daughter Barbara Chapman, Dakota Chapman, who is the son of Dog’s son Leland, and Baby Lyssa’s daughter Madalynn.

The picture has been liked more than 11,000 times since was uploaded early Sunday morning. Many of the family’s followers have also chimed in on the picture to show love to the family, who have appeared on reality shows Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted.

“Beautiful family its gotta be so hard for your family,” one fan wrote. “Merry Christmas dog an family. I’m sure Beth is up there watching over you.”

A second wrote, “Love ya Dog, hang in there, man.”

A third wrote, “Praying for the family during this hard holiday season.”

Beth died after after suffering throat cancer, but Chapman and Beth’s daughter Bonnie later revealed lung cancer is what ultimately led to her passing.

Chapman has been open about Beth’s final days and his grieving process in interviews since her death. In a July interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chapman opened up about Beth’s final moments at home before she was hospitalized for the final time.

“The last few moments she said, ‘Come in here right now, in the bathroom,’” Chapman said. “I went in and she said, ‘Look at me.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you’re freaking beautiful baby.’ [And she said,] ‘Look at me, Duane Chapman.’ And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, ‘Please, let me go.’

“And I didn’t even make a decision, I almost said, ‘I can’t.’ Before I could say, ‘Alright,’ she couldn’t breathe, and I called the ambulance.”

