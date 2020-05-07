'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman's Pet Parrot, Gift From Late Wife Beth, Dies

✖

One of the last gifts Beth Chapman ever gave husband Duane "Dog" Chapman is no more, as the African grey parrot named Baby Bird she gifted him years ago died at the age of 3, TMZ reported Thursday. In captivity, the birds can live to be 40-60 years old, but sources close to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star told the outlet Baby Bird passed away just days after she began plucking out her feathers, which can cause infections and open sores. Chapman reportedly attributes the behavior to the cold climate in Colorado.

The loss of Baby Bird is especially emotional as the parrot was known to mimic Beth's voice and bounty hunting phrases like "bail bonds." Since Beth's death in June 2019 due to cancer, Baby Bird has also reportedly learned how to say "Francie," as Chapman moves on with new fiancée Francie Frane. The couple announced their engagement Monday, with the reality personality insisting to The Sun he wants to have a wedding for the ages.

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been. I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody," he said. "It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that."

Since the couple made their relationship public in March, the two have faced some criticism for moving on so quickly with one another after both of their spouses had died within months of each other. But Chapman isn't concerned, telling The Sun, "You know there's always going to be haters, and I probably arrested half of them."

Frane added, "I think too that there's always going to be people who say we did this wrong or we did that wrong or we've moved on too quickly or too fast. But the truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon, and because we both have done our share of screaming and crying and asking why. Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we've been through, that turned into a love story. We don't believe that it's too soon."