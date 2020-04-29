Duane 'Dog' Chapman Hold Hands With Girlfriend Francie Frane in Sweet New Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman and his girlfriend, Francie Frane, have been going strong ever since they went public with their relationship a little over a month ago. Most recently, the pair posed for yet another adorable photo that they posted on Instagram. In the snap, which was posted on Frane's account, the couple can be seen holding hands as they take a stroll with their dog around the neighborhood.

"Out enjoying today’s beautiful weather with Lola the bulldog," Frane captioned the snap. She then included a line from 2 Corinthians 5:7 that read, "We walk by faith, not by sight. Living our lives in a manner consistent with our confident belief in God’s promises." Frane's lovely post comes nearly a month after she and Chapman originally shared that they were an item. In late March, the bounty hunter shared with The Sun that he's found love with Frane, a Colorado-based rancher.

According to the publication, Chapman and Frane have been dating for a few months. They originally met after Chapman called to ask Frane's husband Bob to do some yard work on his house in Colorado. But, Frane shared that her husband had actually passed away months before Chapman's late wife, Beth Chapman, died. The two then began to chat on the phone regularly, helping each other deal with the grief of losing their spouse.

"They are both so happy together and they are good for each other. Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children," Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman explained to The Sun. "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie."

"They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it," Lyssa continued. "But at the same time they are being very respectful of each other's grieving process and they're not trying to replace each other's partner. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them."