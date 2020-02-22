‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Sends Message to Late Wife Beth, Says He’s ‘Not Afraid Anymore’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman shared another throwback photo with his late wife, Beth Chapman, on Twitter Saturday morning. In his message to Beth, who died in June 2019, the reality television star said he is not afraid anymore. The post was quickly bombarded with support from his longtime fans.

“Dear Beth I went to CHURCH LAST NIGHT I AM NOT AFRAID ANYMORE LOVE YOU!!!!” Chapman wrote in the tweet, alongside a photo with Beth, taken at a restaurant covered in Willie Nelson memorabilia. He shared the same photo and caption on Instagram.

“I miss her all the time,” Jamie Chapman, the wife of Chapman’s son Leland Chapman, wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

Fans flooded both the Instagram post and Twitter post with words of encouragement to Chapman.

“Keep going! God’s got you in the palm of his hand and loves you so much,” one fan wrote.

“That pic is awesome!” another wrote. “And that statement is profound. God bless you Dog.”

“Love and prayers are with you Dog!” one fan tweeted. “I pray I will be able to meet you one day and tell you how much you and Beth have touched my life.”

“Amen. It’s going be okay Dog you have a lot [people] that care about you and a family that loves you to,” another fan tweeted. “Church is a good thing. And friends that never meet you or seen you that love to .so take care of yourself. My prayers are with you.”

Chapman’s latest message to his late wife comes while the family is in turmoil. Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Chapman and step-daughter Cecily Chapman have clashed with Chapman over his relationship with Moon Angell, a longtime assistant and close friend to Beth. Lyssa was also arrested for harassment last month. Chapman recently told TMZ he is on better terms with Lyssa now though.

“We’re good, she’s just one of my crazy daughters,” Dog told TMZ on Wednesday. “This is how families do, right? We’re like normal families, right? We’re all nuts.”

“I don’t know about the word dysfunctional, but I think we created it,” Chapman added.

The situation with Angell reached a boiling point when she and Chapman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show earlier this month and it appeared he proposed to her. However, it was revealed in the full episode that Chapman was just proving the relationship is purely platonic. Angell said no to the proposal, as Chapman hoped.

“I swear on my mama and on Beth that [the Dr. Oz proposal] was not rehearsed,” Chapman recently told Entertainment Tonight. “And you saw Dr. Oz was even like, ‘Oh my god.’ I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it, and I said, ‘This will stop these rumors.’”

Beth died in June 2019 at age 51 following a battle with throat and lung cancers. Her last days were filmed for WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired last fall.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images