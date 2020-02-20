'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman Reveals How His Family Is Doing Amid Recent Turmoil

Things in the Dog the Bounty Hunter family may have been pretty tense over the past couple months as Duane "Dog" Chapman and his daughters sparred over his relationship with late wife Beth's former assistant, Moon Angell, but the Chapmans always seem to be able to make nice. Dog opened up about his "dysfunctional" family to TMZ Wednesday, saying he and daughter Lyssa Chapman have made up following her arrest for harassment last month.

"We're good, she's just one of my crazy daughters," Dog said when asked about their relationship status, saying everything had been worked out in time.

"This is how families do, right?" he joked. "We're like normal families, right? We're all nuts."

The reality personality continued, "I don't know about the word dysfunctional, but I think we created it."

Things were tense between Dog and his daughters over his rumored relationship with Angell, who recently moved out of the home she temporarily shared with Dog during the familial drama. Lyssa' meanwhile, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of harassment, with each count related to her alleged stalking of one man and one woman — reportedly Angell.

Despite allegations that their relationship was romantic from Lyssa and Cecily Chapman, Dog has denied dating Angell, despite proposing to her on The Dr. Oz Show earlier this month.

"I swear on my mama and on Beth that [the Dr. Oz proposal] was not rehearsed," he told Entertainment Tonight after Angell turned down his proposal on air. "And you saw Dr. Oz was even like, 'Oh my god.' I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it, and I said, 'This will stop these rumors.'"

Would he have been interested in something more significant if Angell had said yes?

"Yes, I am going to be honest with you, brother. Yeah, I think I would have because it was more accessible," he admitted. Things would have still been difficult, however, as Angell had previously told him, "'No one will ever love you like Beth did. You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that.'"

