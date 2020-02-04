It's been reported that Lyssa Chapman — daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman — has formally been charged in the harassment case she was previously arrested over. According to TMZ, Chapman has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of harassment, with each count related to her alleged stalking of one man and one woman. The woman involved is reportedly Chapman's girlfriend, but there has been no word on the current state of their relationship.

Chapman was initially taken into custody late Thursday, after cops were called to her residence in Honolulu, Hawaii, due to an alleged fight with her girlfriend. She was arrested after police claim that she raise her arm against them when they attempted to enter her room.

TMZ reports that Chapman has plans to file a report against the officers for "misconduct," claiming that the manner of her arrest was inappropriate after they "grabbed her by the arm" during the incident. She was taken into custody for "resisting arrest," but was not actually charged on that offense.

Chapman's arrest and subsequent charging comes amidst her ongoing feud with her father's new girlfriend, Moon Angel, whom he proposed to on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

The reality TV star also said that he credits Angell with helping him to overcome suicidal thoughts after the death of his wife Beth, saying,

"Well, I couldn’t stop crying," he said. "I'm Apache, I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water."

"You were going to commit suicide?" Dr. Oz then asked Chapman, to which the reality star replied, "Oh, yeah," then adding how he credits Angell for being "rough" and pulling him out of his depressive state.

"I say 'brutally honest,'" she interjected, causing Chapman to chuckle. "I don’t go in and out. It’s one way. And this is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again." Angell also went on to confirm that she and Chapman do have an "intimate relationship, saying, "It has to be intimate. Because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog."

Chapman has been outspoken in her criticism of Dog's new romantic interest, once hitting back at Angell for calling her "Lil Miss TMZ Rat," by tweeting, "You're disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend' to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn't that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!"