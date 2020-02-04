‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Posts About Missing Wife Beth Amid Rumored Moon Angell Romance

Duane “Dog” Chapman shared another post on Instagram that should prove to fans he still has the late Beth Chapman in his heat. The former Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared an old photo of himself kissing his late wife Sunday, ahead of his latest The Dr. Oz Show appearance. On Monday, Chapman and Moon Angell assured fans they are just close friends and there is nothing romantic going on between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:01pm PST

“I sue miss you today!!” Chapman wrote on Instagram, alongside the photo.

The post has garnered more than 54,000 likes and hundreds more comments from Dog’s fans.

“I could see the grief in your eyes,” one fan commented. “It will get better I promise! I’ve been through it. Once you get through the year of 1st’s, first birthday, first holiday season etc, it gets a little better. I admit I doubted you. I saw the grief in your eyes. I heard the grief in your voice. Praying for you.”

Chapman acknowledged the comment by replying with a praying hands emoji.

“She sure was a Beautiful woman inside and out.. R.I.P BETH,” one fan wrote.

“My heart aches for your sadness,” another chimed in. “I saw you on Dr Oz today……your pain brought tears to my eyes…. I understand how you feel…. loneliness is s very heavy dark cloud. My prayers are with you. May the Lord heal all your pain.”

Late last month, Dr. Oz releasd a clip from Monday’s episode that appeared to show Chapman proposing marriage to Angell. However, the full interview revealed that the proposal was just pat of a comment he made to prove they ae not dating.

“I think this will put a stop to a lot of this,” Chapman said. “Moon Angell will you marry me?”

“What? No,” Angell quickly replied. “We’re friends Duane. I love you as a friend.”

“I know, but I want everyone else to know,” Chapman noted.

Angell, a longtime associate of the Chapmans and a close fiend of Beth’s, later said Chapman will “always be” her “best friend,” while Chapman called her his “dearest fiend.”

Beth died in June, and he battle with cancer was the focus of Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1. Although the show was a big hit fo WGN America, its future is reportedly up in the air. The show has yet to be renewed.

Meanwhile, Chapman’s relationship with Angell has become a controversial topic among his fans, especially because his daughter Lyssa Chapman has spoken out against her. Chapman also once said he promised Beth he would never may again.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he told PEOPLE in August 2019. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Photo credit: Getty Images