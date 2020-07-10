'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman Posts Heartwarming Photos Alongside Fiancee Francie Frane

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman made sure to give fiancée Francie Frane a little extra love after going all-out honoring late wife Beth Chapman around the June 26 anniversary of her death due to cancer. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a couple throwback photos with his wife-to-be on his Instagram Story Wednesday, including a snap of the two cuddling and another of them holding hands while walking their dog.

The reality personality had just hours earlier launched his Back to Beth line, which includes everything from apparel to accessories honoring his late wife, who died in 2019 after a long battle with throat and lung cancer. One of the shirts reads, "Dog and Beth together forever," while another says, "This one's for Beth."

To honor the anniversary of Beth's death, Chapman held a private ceremony at one of Beth's favorite spots in Colorado along the South Platte River, where he met with a small group of friends and family. The Dog's Most Wanted star told The Sun that he filled a raft with Hawaiian flowers, a picture of Beth and her trademark cowboy hat before setting it down in the river. "In a lot of religions and a lot of beliefs, they mark it as a tradition on the one year date that someone has passed away," Chapman told the outlet. "So sticking with tradition we are having this memorial for Beth Chapman."

Chapman said he picked the special spot for the ceremony because Beth liked to go there every Father's Day and use the same raft used in the ceremony. "I would always sit here - cold, wet, raining - she always went," he recalled. "Usually the weather stayed fine. But she loved it, we went five or six times." Beth would ride the raft down the river, and Chapman would make sure he was there down the river to pick her up. She would always want a second chance to go back down the river again, "like a kid on a rollercoaster," Chapman said. Going back to the space after her death, the reality personality said he was not sure he "could have done this alone" without Frane.

Beth's daughter, Cecily Chapman, also organized a memorial for her mother, planning a public paddle out ceremony at Waimanalo Beach in Hawaii, which she said was attended by at least 1,000 people. Chapman's daughter Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman also took a trip to the beach this weekend to honor her stepmother.