Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman Releases New Photo With Health Update

Duane “Dog” Chapman released a new photo sharing a health update following reports that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was hospitalized over the weekend. Alongside a photo of the 66-year-old wearing his bounty-hunting garb, he shared a statement Tuesday afternoon from his representative: “I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your wishes- keep ’em coming,” the quote reads.

It’s the same quote that was shared by Richard Moore, a member of Chapman’s management team, earlier in the day. At the time, Chapman retweeted Moore’s tweet.

TMZ reported Monday that Chapman suffered a “heart emergency” that could require a surgical procedure, depending on how testing goes. He was reportedly brought to a Colorado hospital from him home after experiencing a pain in his chest and remains hospitalized.

The incident is another tick in a challenging year for the Dog’s Most Wanted star. His wife, Beth Chapman, died at the age of 51 in June after a prolonged battle with cancer. And a few weeks after that, Chapman’s store in Edgewater, Colorado was broken into, with several of Beth’s personal items burglarized.

Chapman said at a press conference that the robbery “hits home pretty bad” and said a lot of their items are missing.

“We had this 15 years, like I said, it was Beth’s,” he said. “We just canceled, we were doing an inventory as this was going on, so thank God we had a list. Cops have been here trying to see who was inside the building, when usually it’s only open during the day. We’ve got a list.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now last month, Chapman revealed that while he may eventually get back on the dating scene, he told Beth he will never remarry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

He told Entertainment Tonight that he was “so lonely” following Beth’s death. “It’s really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone,” he said, adding that he gets support from his family and his co-workers, particularly those on his bounty-hunting team.

“Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you’re all alone,” he said.

Dog has also been busy with promoting his new reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which premiered earlier this month to high ratings on WGN America.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.