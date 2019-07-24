‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Hypes up ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ Aspires to ‘Make America Safe Again’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is hyping up his new series Dog’s Most Wanted by saying he’s going to “Make America Safe Again.” In a new Twitter post, Chapman shared a photo of himself from the new reality TV show. In a caption of the picture, he added the aforementioned comment, and also warned fans to “look out” because that he and his team are on the way to tack down fugitives and criminals. Many of his followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “Wish there was a warrant out for POTUS….. I’d pay to watch you take him in.”

“Can’t wait we all Thank you for Continuing what you and Beth started. Your making her so proud. God bless you all,” another fan said.

“Ho Get em Dog!! You know Beth will ALWAYS be right there by your side kickin ass right along with you as she always has!! Only this time she’s your eyes in the sky!! God rest her precious soul!!” someone else commented.

Fe Fi Fo Fum Look out America here we come We’re going to make America Safe Again !!!! pic.twitter.com/c3tPqG0a7r — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 22, 2019

“Dog, Beth will always be by your side in the hunt. Just remember, if you get a tap on the shoulders, that’s Beth and if you a shadow beside you, she is walking with you! Get’em Dog!!! Love ya from Iowa,” one other user said.

“I am glad you and the crew are back. I lost my Mom 8 months ago and her and Beth I think were just alike, very strong willed and able to comeback from just about anything. The Good Lord has 2 strong willed ladies up there laying down the law,” a fifth fan added.

Amidst filming for the new WGN America reality series, Chapman’s wife Beth passed away after a long battle with throat cancer.

The Chapman family recently held a public memorial for the late matriarch in their home state of Colorado, with many fans turning up to show their support and celebrate her life.

There was some speculation over what would happen with Dog’s Most Wanted after Beth’s untimely death, but it was recently announced that the show will debut as scheduled, in September.