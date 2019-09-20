‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman’s Beth Photo Before ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Goes Viral

Before Wednesday night’s episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, Duane “Dog” Chapman called on his fans to retweet an old photo of himself with his late wife, Beth Chapman. The message worked, as thousands of fans retweeted the photo and helped spread the word about the show. The photo represents a positive sign for the reality star as it was posted a day after Chapman was released from the hospital.

In the tweet, Chapman wrote, “Please retweet for Beth. She gave you [Dog’s Most Wanted]!!!” Chapman also added, “This one’s for Beth” as a hashtag.

The tweet preceded an important episode of Dog’s Most Wanted. In one scene, Beth said her husband was having trouble coming to terms with her terminal cancer diagnosis.

“Dog just thinks a miracle is going to happen.” Beth said in the scene. “He’s in serious denial.”

Beth died in June at age 51 after a battle with throat cancer and lung cancer. Her death inspired hundreds of Chapman fans to share their stories of facing cancer themselves. Many of the responses to Wednesday’s tweet were from fans still heartbroken by her death.

“Stood in line with you a few years ago on Mother’s day at great hotel buffet on Oahu. You and Beth were so kind to everyone,” one person wrote

“RIP Beth you are missed a lot,” another added.

“Your legacy will never end, Beth! You were everyone’s TV Auntie! We all love, and adore you… oh and damn some of the s– you say… Like, how does that all just flow so smoothly and sound so hilarious leaving your mouth,” another wrote.

Chapman was hospitalized earlier this month for a suspected heart attack. After several tests, doctors discovered that Chapman was suffering from high blood pressure.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” Chapman’s team said in a statement this week. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

“It feels much better now. And I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help,” Chapman told FOX31 and Channel 2 in Denver Wednesday. “I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

