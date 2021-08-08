Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Posts Loving Throwback of Stepmom Beth Chapman

✖

Lyssa Chapman, best known as "Baby Lyssa" on Dog the Bounty Hunter, celebrated her daughter Mady Galanti's 12th birthday on Saturday by sharing a video filmed just minutes after Mady was born. The video took on even more special significance because it was taken by Lyssa's late stepmother, Beth Chapman, who can be heard telling Lyssa how she will cherish the clip in the future. Beth, who married Chapman's father Duane "Dog" Chapman in 2006, died in June 2019 at age 51.

The clip shows Chapman, 34, breastfeeding Mady moments after Mady was born. Lyssa doesn't appear happy to see the video being filmed, but Beth assured her she would love the video in the future. "You were right again [Beth]," Chapman wrote in the caption. "I am so happy to have this video, especially to hear your voice. Happy Birthday [Mady], you are loved and celebrated all over the [world]."

The video earned over 160 comments from Chapman's followers. Some wished Mady a happy birthday, while others gushed about hearing Beth's voice. "She is right, miss her voice! Happy Birthday to sweet Mady," one fan wrote. "Good to hear her voice for sure," another commented. "Beautiful video. I miss Beth so much," another fan wrote.

Chapman's father also posted a birthday message to Mady on Saturday. "Happy Birthday my Granddaughter I LOVE a you," he wrote. Chapman shares Mady with Brahman Galanti. She is also mother to Abbie Mae Chapman, 19.

Beth died on June 26, 2019, in Honolulu after a long battle with throat cancer, which later spread to her lungs. Beth and Chapman starred on the original Dog the Bounty Hunter series together. During her final months, Beth filmed Dog's Most Wanted, which aired on WGN after her death. Since Beth's death, Chapman has frequently shared tributes to her memory through throwback photos.

In October 2020, Chapman marked what would have been Beth's 53rd birthday by sharing a photo of Beth with Mady. "Mady came running to my room last night, eyes filled with tears. She looked up at me and said, 'Mom I miss my Grandma,'" Chapman wrote at the time. "I hugged her as she sobbed. I had a hard time coming up with anything comforting to say to her because I miss you too. I find small comfort knowing for your last birthday we had an amazing dinner at @mortonssteak, I got in some trouble that night and I’ll never forget you laughing at me the next day. We miss you so much, Beth Chapman. Rest easy. Happy heavenly Birthday, Mom."